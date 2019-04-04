Al Montazah Park Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Urban Festival

The FIA World Rallycross Abu Dhabi takes place this weekend and for three consecutive nights, Yas Marina is ensuring an entertainment-filled after-race weekend for thrill-seekers. Today, ticket holders gain access to the best drag racers in the region with Yas Super Street Challenge. The main event is tomorrow with practice and qualification, followed on Saturday by elimination and the first race of the 2019 international season. Grammy-nominated multi-platinum Atlanta super-group Migos headlines the afterrace party tomorrow. Tickets from Dh395, with every ticket purchased adults can bring up to four kids 12 years and under for free, across the three day festival. yasmarinacircuit.com

Young M.A Live

The American rapper and producer who gained popularity with her triple-platinum 2016 hit single Ooouuu will be celebrating her birthday at Mad On Yas Island. Free bar for ladies. Call 055-8346262.

DUBAI

Lyfe featuring Cheb Khaled

Base Dubai is hosting a three-night superclub spectacular kicking off the party with legendary Algerian singer Cheb Khaled tonight. Entry is free all night for ladies, while gents pay Dh100. London-based rap phenomenon Nathan Thompson, better known as Giggs will be on stage tomorrow, with entry being Dh150 for gents, while the first 100 ladies enter for free (Dh100 thereafter).On Saturday, Crazy Land will provide the round off, with one half jungle and the other half underwater-themed, Doors open from from 10pm to 4am. Call 055-3134999 basedubai.com

2nd Birthday Celebrations

Lima Restaurant Dubai co-creator and Chef Virgilio Martinez will be visiting Dubai to join the celebrations. Diners will have the opportunity to join an exclusive nine-course menu with the opportunity to meet the chef himself. Priced at Dh380 with a welcome beverage and Dh530 with pairings, available today and tomorrow, 7pm. Call 056-5004571

Happy evenings

When the sun is setting, and it’s time to call it a day at the office, Century Village has something fun than sit in rush hour. Home to eight restaurants and bars, go happy hour hopping from 5-7pm. 25 per cent off on house beverages at Masala Craft, Da Gama, Sushi Sushi and La Vigna. House beverages at Dh25 at Baranda, from Dh29 at Soho and from Dh30 at Cafe360, while at Zorba its buy-two-get-one with ladies gettin a free shisha too.

Skyline Thursdays with Felix Jaehn

The German platinum-selling DJ who has gained international success with his reworking of OMI’s Cheerleader. will be live at The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai. Pre-Party brunch includes unlimited house beverages and tunes from resident DJ NSI, 9-11pm. Three food options to choose from, starting from Dh149 for women and Dh249 for gents. Call 052-9004868

Film Screenings

In conjunction with the exhibition ‘Crude’, the multi-film programme that follows the oil industry brings together documentaries, archival and artistic films exploring representation of oil and its social, environmental and economic impacts. The programme will include films by Ursula Biemann, Peter Mettler, Geoffrey Jones, Ho Rui An and Christian Jensen. Daily screenings every hour on the hour, from 10am-6pm, Friday 12-8pm, running until Sunday. At Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront. Free entry. jameelartscentre.org

Free Engraving

Rasasi perfume house that creates exclusive scents from perfume oils, are hosting a pop-up shop at Mercato Mall and offering free engraving to customise the perfume (select products) from 5-9pm only, today and tomorrow. The offer also applies at the City Centre Mirdif store, on the mentioned dates.

Superhero Drinks

To celebrate the 2019 Middle East Film and Comic Con convention, Costa Coffee UAE has launched two new beverages fit for a superhero. Available at select stores across Dubai, these beverages will be on sale from today until April 13. Starting from Dh19. costacoffee.ae

Village Street Sale

The Outlet Village will transform into a plaza market with entertainment every weekend, until April end. Activites include Street music for adults and balloon twisting and face painting for kids, from 3-8pm. Italian carnival roaming entertainment joins in on Fridays and Saturdays. theoutletvillage.ae

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Mall of Fortune

Roll up your sleeves and throw the dice to win with the giant interactive board game. Obstacles along the way can bring you back to the start, but there are spot prizes to be won as you make your way to the top. At Manar Mall, Ras Al Khaimah. Spend of Dh100 required, to get into game mode. From Thursday to Saturday, 4-10pm, until April 12. manarmall.com

SHARJAH

Spring Festival

Al Montazah Parks in Sharjah is welcoming spring with entertainment including colourful parades, folk-based and contemporary shows. From 5-9.40pm. Today and tomorrow will see the unveiling of The Toy Soldiers show and parade, along with the Funny Orchestra and LOL Dolls. On Saturday, go in expecting a big Tea Party. The activities continue the following weekend and a special celebration to mark the 14th anniversary of the Eye of the Emirates wheel on April 12. almontazah.ae