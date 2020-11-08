1 of 11
From Dubai Design Week, to amazing free fitness classes and new foodie nights to take advantage of, here are 10 things to do in Dubai this week.
DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE WEEK 2: Lots to do this week, with many of the city’s fitness hubs opening up and lots more free classes. The fitness hubs opening this week are the DMCC Fitness Hub, where JLT Park will come to life with fitness workouts, classes and activities for nine days offering morning yoga, full-body workouts, dance classes, kids’ activities. This week the Hatta Fitness Hub is also opening. The Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub: Dedicated facilities for women to train with internationally certified female fitness instructors and try out group exercise classes including Les Mills programmes, Pound Fit, Yoga, Pilates, Cycling, Aqua programmes and more and the Dubai Outlet Mall Fitness Hub, where you can take a break from your shopping and try out more than 10 different classes.
KICK OFF THE WEEK WITH A FLOW TALK: The popular Flow Talks Series by Dubai’s homegrown healthy-eating hub is set to bring on board a range of experts for a mini-series of digital discussions to create awareness around the importance of a fit and healthy lifestyle to coincide with this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge. Kicking off on Sunday, November 8, the latest edition will be presented as a four-week series of one-on-one conversations with experts in the health and wellbeing space, Elien De Cock, Flow’s brand manager with Best Body Co. co-founders Olivia McCubbin and Adam McCubbin.
TAKE PART IN A QUIZ NIGHT AND WIN BIG ON SUNDAY: The cosy Rose and Crown is the perfect place to spend Sunday-Funday with your crew. All you have to do is come prepared with your brain muscles flexed! Get your geek on and make sure to polish your knowledge on sports, movies, history, world news and lots more before participating. The lucky winners stand a chance to win complimentary tickets to La Perle, brunches and dinners at ZOCO and The City Grill, roast dinners at The Rose & Crown and much more.
DUBAI DESIGN WEEK KICKS OFF ON MONDAY: With a diverse line-up of more than 100 events and activities, Dubai Design Week 2020 marks the first major cultural event in the region since the pandemic as it returns on November 9. The festival presents activities for visitors of all ages to explore including exhibitions, pop-ups and outdoor installations at d3 alongside new virtual elements including online exhibitions and a series of talks.
Image Credit: facebook.com/dubaidesignweek by @bear_blu_
AKIBA DORI’S POP UP TERRACE PARTY FROM MONDAY: Akiba Dori, d3’s home to Modern Japanese street-food and the famed Tokyo-Neapolitan Pizza, gets the good times rolling with a pop-up terrace party ‘Akiba Niwa’ all through Dubai Design Week. Starting November 9, guests of the back-alley inspired food hall can kick back and relax to a cool winter’s evening of lo-fi hip hop and wavy R’n’B tunes. Enjoy wagyu Tacos, Wasabi prawns and the Akiba Sliders or try the pizza.
CHECK OUT LITTLE HAVANA ON TUESDAY: Are you ready to Cha Cha Cha? Inspired by the atmosphere of Miami's Little Havana, Cove Beach is hosting a special Latin night. Learn the best dance moves from Bachata Dubai and everyone can take advantage of a weekday deal which offers an open bar as well as two bites for Dh199. This takes place every Tuesday starting this week from 8pm till late.
GET YOUR HAIR DONE WITH YOUR BESTIE: Good things come in pairs so the saying goes, and if you’re looking for something to do with your BFF then head to That Hair Tho salon, who are offering a cool 25 per cent discount to besties who visit the JLT based salon. THT is located in Cluster N, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Dome Building, Basement Level.
CHECK OUT CINEMA AKIL’S NEW ROSTER: Cinema Akil, Dubai’s independent cinema, announces the theatrical premieres of the brand new pandemic-centric documentary film, Totally Under Control and Lebanese film, All This Victory for the month of November. Inspired by real real-life events, All This Victory by Lebanese filmmaker Ahmad Ghoussein centres around the 2006 war and a series of events during a 24-hr ceasefire. At the end of the month, Cinema Akil will have a 13-day release of the recently released documentary film, Totally Under Control, directed by Oscar’s award-winning director Alex Gibney. The documentary on the events surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in the United States was secretly filmed for the past 5 months and was prepared within a number of days prior to its screening last October 13. It has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and its release at Cinema Akil is in partnership with the film’s distributor Front Row Films.
MR MIYAGI’S LADY’S AND BOYS NIGHT ON WEDNESDAY: Whether you can’t wait for the weekend or you just want to end it on a high, Lady’s and Boys Night takes place every Wednesday from 5pm. Everyone is invited to enjoy 2 hours of unlimited beverages alongside three courses for Dh149. Additionally, for Dh99 ladies can get unlimited beverages straight from the bar from 11pm onwards.
FREE CLASSES IN JBR AND BAY AVENUE: This week, Dubai Retail has partnered with Dubai Fitness Challenge at JBR and Bay Avenue, who have joined this year’s ‘City is a Gym’ initiative, providing free workouts by top Dubai trainers including Yasmin Baker, Samia Kallidis and Domia Economides. The classes are accessible by scanning the QR code on the Dubai Fitness Challenge flagpole at Bay Avenue and JBR. To offer additional encouragement, selected retail and F&B outlets in Bay Avenue and JBR are serving up some discounts to visitors who can prove their 30-minute workout on any fitness tracking device including WOFL, Kcal, Café Funkie Town, Tangerine Restaurant, Zaatar w Zeit and West Zone Fresh
