Art: Sharjah Light Festival

A scene in Al Majaz waterfront, which forms part of the Sharjah Light Festival 2020. Many of the designs inspired by local culture, stories and traditions or incorporate nature and space, some are based on more modern art and design, all are beautiful and though provoking. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Returning for its 10th consecutive year, the Sharjah Light Festival brings to the Emirates internationally renowned artists to celebrate science, creativity and heritage in a display of lights, colours and music at beloved Shrajah landmarks including the University City Hall, American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Police Academy, Sharjah Mosque, Sharjah City Municipality, Al Majaz Waterfront and more. The Sharjah Light Festival runs until the end of this week

Locations: Multiple all over Sharjah Cost: Free timings: Daily from 6 to 11pm until February 15

Food: Celebrate National Pizza Day

This year, National Pizza Day takes place on Sunday February 9 and it celebrates one of our all-time favorite foods. Whether you like a thin crust, deep dish, Chicago-style or pineapple, check out one of the deals taking place today.

Matto

In celebration of National Pizza Day on Sunday, Matto in Business Bay has a new promotion. Guests can choose from a selection of five pizzas and pick from three packages: Dh100 for unlimited pizza and one drink; Dh180 for unlimited pizza and two hours of beverages; Dh280 for unlimited pizza and two hours of mixed drinks and bubbles.

Bice

On Sunday, BiCE Ristorante at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is offering a deal: for Dh169, guests can feast on four pizzas and get flowing beverages; or Dh89 for pizzas and soft drinks. The offer is available for one day only and can be redeemed for lunch, between 12.30pm and 3pm and dinner from 7pm until 11.30pm.

Trattoria Toscana

Trattoria Toscana at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is celebrating Pizza Day with a special offer available only on Sunday. Enjoy a pizza of your choice, paired with a beverage for Dh99.

Certo

On Sunday, Certo Italian Restaurant at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City is giving unlimited servings of pizza for Dh89, with one glass of grape. Add Dh100 and get free-flowing beverages. From 6 to 11pm.

Party: Tuesdayland at Alice, a ladies night

Alice Lounge Restaurant is bringing you Tuesdayland–a new ladies dinner party every Tuesday. Ladies can enjoy a three-course set menu together with three beverages for Dh145. As you step into wonderland, expect plenty of surprises along the way, including an intriguing mix of old-school ladies’ anthems and commercial hits all night long as DJ Monoi spins his magic behind the decks every Tuesday, starting February 11. Non-dining girls will receive three complimentary beverages at the bar all night. Doors open at 7.30pm and the party will continue until late.

Location Sheraton Grand, Sheikh Zayed Road Offer: 3 free beverages or a 3 course dinner with beverages for Dh145 Timings Tuesdays from 7.30pm onwards

Fun for kids: Global Village kids fest

Families can head to Global Village for Kids Fest, where characters from favourite shows spring to life. Kids can take part in a sing or dance-a-long at live theatre shows, starring Chhota Bheem, Angry Birds, PJ Masks, Ben and Holly. Kids are also invited to take part in high energy Bollywood dance workshops. Young guests can also enjoy giant board games such as Battleship, Snakes & Ladders and 4-in-a-row.

Location: Global Village Cost: Dh15 Timings: Daily from 4pm onwards

Party: Bruno Mars Tribute with big band

The UK’s most known and loved Bruno Mars tribute act will be performing live at Lucky Voice on Thursday 13 February, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Promising an electric atmosphere and tunes to get you on the dancefloor. There’s also a new deal on Thursday evenings between 6pm and 10pm where guests can enjoy unlimited grape and bubbles, as well as 2 hours of karaoke in a private pod for Dh99 per person. A table for Bruno Mars is at Dh150 minimum spend on F&B, while those who don’t want a table can walk in for free.

Location: Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights Offer: Dh99 for 2 hours of unlimited selected beverages and two hours in a karaoke pod Timings Thursday February 13 from 5pm (Bruno Mars comes on at 10pm)

Food + Fun: Rugby 6 Nation foodie deal

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club’s gastropub, and Perry & Blackwelder’s, the city’s original smokehouse at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, have launched a host of food and beverage deals throughout the 2020 Six Nations. Over the course of the next four, rugby-packed weeks, fans can catch every Saturday and Sunday game at The Duck Hook and P&B, while enjoying promotions on food and drinks. First of all, those who successfully predict the score of the game will also win various prizes, including 50 per cent off their bill, a bucket of hops, or 10 chicken wings. P&B will be rolling out its Band of Glory offer of unlimited signature P&B chicken wings for Dh199. Fans can also try to eat a metre-long hot dog for a chance to win instant prizes if they manage to polish it off within 20 minutes. Over at the Dubai Hills Golf Club, The Duck Hook will have beverage offers that include a buy-three-get-one-free deal on dark Irish hops; a bucket of various mix-and-match hops for Dh150; a bottle of house grape for Dh150; and a bottle of sparkling for Dh185.

Locations: Dubai Hills Golf Club and Madinat Jumeirah Timings: Every Saturday and Sunday during game times

Fitness: Free Self-Love Community Event with Lululemon

Who needs a Valentine when you can be your own? This Valentine’s Day, Vida Emirates Hills has teamed up with popular athletic brand, lululemon to host a Self-Love festival on the February 14 for a morning of workouts and wellness. Taking place at 8am until 12pm in the tranquil Emirates Hills location, this Self-Love Fest will include a personal development session, yoga, meditation, a HIIT class and much more. Ambassadors and spokespeople from lululemon will be on site throughout the event to help attendees throughout the various classes and to set personal goals.

Location: Vida Emirates Hills Cost Free Timings February 14 from 8am to 12pm

Party: Silento at Cavalli

Silentó, the chart-smashing singer and rapper, famed for his monster hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” will be performing at Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge on Wednesday, 12 February 2020. Straight from the Cavalli Restaurant, guests can enjoy a delicious dinner with Silentó, followed by his live performance. Dinner choice includes unlimited oysters & bubbly and a fresh whole lobster for Dh299 or a 5-star a la carte menu.

Location Cavalli Club, Fairmont Dubai Cost: Dh250 per person including a lavish dinner Timings Wednesday February 12 from 9pm onwards

For the kids: Superhero Saturday

Warner Bros. in World Abu Dhabi is giving guests the opportunity to become a Superhero for a day with its ‘DC Super Hero Saturday’. Taking place every Saturday until April 4, fans will be able to meet their favourite characters such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Guests can expect an array of themed activities, photos, a glow in the dark dance party and more.

Location: Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi Cost: Tickets are Dh295 Timings: Saturday from 10am to 8pm

Party: Bongo’s Bingo Is Back

The next installment of party madness is back this February for a special Valentine’s special. On Thursday February 13, Bongo’s Bingo has a new home, at Atlantis, The Palm. For this Valentine’s special the theme is of course love, so expect a lot of soppy ballads to get you swaying, followed by those good old fashioned classics. Bingo prizes will also be on the agenda.