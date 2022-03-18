Sleep Ezze, one of the popular brands in sleep products in the Middle East, was established in the year 1998. It is the manufacturing arm of Al Safeer Group, a diversified conglomerate whose journey began more than three decades ago across the Gulf offering customers with the choicest of shopping and entertainment with interests in retail, shopping malls, cinemas, food outlets, real estate, furniture, manufacturing, advertising, exhibition stands and trading. Sleep Ezze has been accredited with ISO 9001:2008 for its quality management systems. Sleep Ezze is a member of International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) & is also a member of local association of industries i.e. Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) of Sultanate of Oman.
A good night’s sleep directly impacts your health. The quality of your sleep depends a lot on the quality of your mattress you choose. Substandard mattresses can lead to increased stress level, allergies, back pain and other health issues which is connected with sleep disorders. Good sleep is vital for a healthy life, and choosing a Sleep Ezze or Lady Americana mattress can help in achieving this.
While you are deciding on a mattress, the vast number of options available in the market can be confusing. Choosing Sleep Ezze or Lady Americana can give you the assurance that you are choosing some of the best mattresses available in the Middle East.