Verchool Holdings, a pioneering Spatial Web AI deep-tech company, announces its partnership with Triliv Holdings Ltd, a dedicated family office established in ADGM, Abu Dhabi, UAE. With a focus on advanced wealth management and strategic investments, Triliv Holdings has joined its cap table at a $50 million valuation as a strategic investor. This marks a significant milestone for Verchool as it continues to disrupt traditional Web 2 portals with innovative Web 3 platform technologies.

Verchool Platforms Inc., headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, has been at the forefront of creating the world's first B2B Web 3 Community Platform, leveraging cutting-edge and patent-pending Spatial Web and AI-integrated technologies. Verchool enables decision-makers to connect, communicate, collaborate, access dynamic content, and conduct commerce in new, faster ways that bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds.

Jigar Sagar, Founder of Triliv Holdings, expresses his optimism about the partnership, stating, "We're excited to invest in Verchool's vision of transforming B2B interactions through Spatial Web AI. Their innovative platform is already showing impressive traction across 28 countries, and their approach to creating industry-specific private zones represents exactly the kind of breakthrough technology we look to support. We see tremendous potential in their ability to bridge the gap between physical and virtual business communities."

Verchool's mission focuses on building private B2B Zones tailored to specific industries and verticals in a private, secure platform. In February 2024, Verchool launched the Family Office Zone, quickly followed by the Venture Capital Zone and Luxury Assets Zone. Since the initial launch, over 500 participant firms from 28 countries have experienced Verchool's unique platform and value proposition. With plans to build 12 additional Community Zones by the end of 2024 — including the World Impact Zone, Private Equity Zone, Angel Investors Zone, Female Founders Zone and the FinTech Zone — the company aims to achieve a comprehensive ecosystem of thriving micro-communities.

Looking ahead, Verchool’s Founder & CEO, Reg Athwal, announced a vision to establish 1,500 micro-communities by 2033, targeting $3 billion in annual revenues and a planned IPO in 2028. Investors from the pre-seed and seed funding rounds have committed $2.25 million to date, at a pre-money valuation of $50 million for the tech start-up. Verchool is currently inviting a select group of additional strategic Family Offices and VCs from the UAE, US, UK, KSA, and India to participate in the closure of its current $15 million pre-series A funding round, to scale the company to 100 Zones in 2025.

Verchool's platform not only aims to revolutionise B2B interactions, but is also rapidly building unique Enterprise PaaS solutions for associations, corporate entities and governments. The company is currently working with several prominent UAE government entities with live pilot programmes tailored to their customer ecosystems to bring in new revenue streams. Additionally, Verchool has established a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley's Nasdaq-listed Matterport Inc., integrating their Digital Twin Engine directly into the Luxury Assets Zone — creating a strong pipeline with global luxury real estate firms and UHNW estate managers who want to view assets in real-time with prospective global buyers and sellers in one private B2B platform.

The company continues to expand rapidly, with 35 full-time team members and 15 distinguished Advisory Board members from leading public companies, technology firms, and family offices. Triliv's Founder, Jigar Sagar, expressed confidence in Verchool’s trajectory, predicting it will achieve Unicorn status within two years, underscoring its unique role as a tech and investor bridge between the Middle East and the US.