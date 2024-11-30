At Jitendra Consulting Group, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction through prompt and comprehensive solutions across various services, including auditing, accounting, taxation, company formation, trademark registration, liquidation, and financial consulting.
We prioritise compliance with all regulatory requirements and strive to provide value for money by continuously enhancing our processes and quality management systems.
Our practices adhere to the highest standards in auditing, fully aligning with International Standards on Quality Control (ISQC-1), International Standards on Auditing (ISA), and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as recommended by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).
By continually upgrading our skills and adapting to client needs, we aim to remain the trusted advisors of choice, ensuring excellence in service delivery every time.