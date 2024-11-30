Flexible operations

Shams offers the option to operate without a physical office, a particularly attractive feature for digital businesses and remote teams. This flexibility significantly reduces overhead costs and allows companies to allocate resources more efficiently.

Strategic location and market access

Situated just minutes from Sharjah International Airport, Shams provides businesses with seamless access to both local and global markets. Shams not only offers business licenses but also facilitates residency visas, simplifying the process for entrepreneurs, employees, and their families.

Tailored business packages

Shams offers specialised business set-up packages catering to different needs. The Media Package, for instance, is designed specifically for businesses in content creation, advertising, and production.

Entrepreneurs in this sector can select up to five business activities related to media, allowing them to build a custom solution that meets their unique needs.

The Standard Package offers the flexibility to choose activities across multiple sectors, such as media, trading, or services, ensuring that businesses with broader interests are well-supported.

Comprehensive support services

Beyond business set-up and licensing, Shams provides concierge services for various business and personal needs, including visa applications, VIP medical and Emirates ID services, and corporate banking assistance, as well as tax and accounting services to support every business need.

A complete ecosystem for work-life balance

Shams is more than a business hub — it’s a complete ecosystem designed to ensure a balance between work and life for its clients. With facilities such as Alfayy Restaurant and Fitgro Gym, Shams provides a supportive environment where entrepreneurs can unwind, recharge, and maintain a healthy lifestyle while pursuing their professional goals.

Networking and growth opportunities

Shams fosters a vibrant community through networking events and provides access to dedicated business centres, private offices, and meeting rooms. This collaborative environment is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to connect, innovate, and grow their businesses.

For those seeking rapid and efficient business growth, Sharjah Media City (Shams) offers an unparalleled environment. With its strategic location, comprehensive support, and flexibility tailored to modern entrepreneurial needs, Shams is the ideal launchpad for business success in the UAE.