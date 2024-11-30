Achieve operational excellence with Peko

Peko offers over 50 business services designed to meet the diverse needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). By consolidating all essential functions under one platform, Peko enables SMBs to streamline transactions, manage payments and expenses, and gain complete visibility and control over their finances. Key services include bill payments, software subscriptions, corporate travel, travel e-SIMs, employee benefits, an end-to-end HRMS tool, invoice creation with payment links, license renewal, WhatsApp for business, and automated reporting.

Our platform is equipped with advanced tools to automate operations, minimise manual tasks, save time, and reduce operational costs. By consolidating all business activities into one seamless system, Peko helps SMBs boost efficiency and focus on revenue generation instead of routine administrative tasks.

Built to support SMBs at every stage — from inception to growth and maturity — Peko evolves alongside businesses. We continuously enhance our platform by adding innovative services and equipping it with world-class tools to meet the ever-changing needs of SMBs.