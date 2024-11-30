Peko is a global fintech powerhouse where technology meets efficiency. The innovation-driven company has built a world-class all-in-one platform that enables SMBs to access and leverage cutting-edge tools, revolutionising financial and operational management for businesses worldwide.
Headquartered in Dubai, Peko commands a strong presence globally, with offices in multiple countries. Our mission is to empower millions of SMBs across the globe with next-gen technologies and shape the future of fintech.
Achieve operational excellence with Peko
Peko offers over 50 business services designed to meet the diverse needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). By consolidating all essential functions under one platform, Peko enables SMBs to streamline transactions, manage payments and expenses, and gain complete visibility and control over their finances. Key services include bill payments, software subscriptions, corporate travel, travel e-SIMs, employee benefits, an end-to-end HRMS tool, invoice creation with payment links, license renewal, WhatsApp for business, and automated reporting.
Our platform is equipped with advanced tools to automate operations, minimise manual tasks, save time, and reduce operational costs. By consolidating all business activities into one seamless system, Peko helps SMBs boost efficiency and focus on revenue generation instead of routine administrative tasks.
Built to support SMBs at every stage — from inception to growth and maturity — Peko evolves alongside businesses. We continuously enhance our platform by adding innovative services and equipping it with world-class tools to meet the ever-changing needs of SMBs.
Peko not only delivers significant cost savings but also enhances the competitiveness of SMBs, enabling them to meet global standards and confidently explore new markets. With Peko, SMBs can embrace innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and prepare for a future of sustained growth and success.