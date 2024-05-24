As we prepare to open our doors in August 2024, the relocated Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej, part of the Dubai Schools’ group, sets out on a pioneering educational journey designed to sculpt the future leaders of tomorrow.

Aligned with the visionary directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, our initiative is dedicated to equipping students with cutting-edge skills and knowledge to ensure their success in an ever-evolving world.

At Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej, we offer an enriching American curriculum inspired by the New York State Education Department Learning Standards. Our curriculum is designed to foster curiosity, critical thinking, and mastery across a range of disciplines.

From the playful enquiries of elementary school to the self-directed learning of middle school and the diverse elective opportunities in high school, our programme aims to develop well-rounded, future-ready graduates.

Our commitment to cultural preservation and academic excellence is evident in our strong emphasis on Arabic language, Islamic studies, and UAE social studies, seamlessly integrated with science and technology. This balanced approach ensures that our students will excel globally while staying connected to their rich heritage.

At the new campus, we are excited to introduce innovative programmes that set us apart. In the first year, students will participate in a dynamic STEAM Week, integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics through interactive and creative learning experiences.

Dubai Schools integrates the ‘Young Investor’ programme, fostering financial literacy among youth and underlining Dubai’s commitment to merging educational excellence with real-world skills, as outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai Social Agenda 33 announced by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative enriches our STEM-focused curriculum, equipping students with vital skills for understanding the global economy.

Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej will welcome students from KG1 to Grade 7, with plans to expand to Grade 12 in the coming years. Our classrooms are designed to nurture independent, empathetic, and intellectually curious minds, preparing them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. Our community garden project will teach sustainability and teamwork, fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among our students.

Our state-of-the-art facilities include indoor gyms, swimming pools, multipurpose courts, and over 70 specialised labs and rooms. Safety and well-being are paramount, and we have partnered with STS for transportation services that adhere to the highest safety standards. Additionally, our campus cafeteria, managed by Master Cook, offers healthy, balanced, and appealing meal options to support the nutritional needs of our students. Fees at Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej, are inclusive of transportation and uniform.

Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej is not just a school; it’s a community committed to academic excellence, cultural preservation, and the holistic development of every student. Our mission is to be a beacon of academic excellence, fostering future-ready graduates who are driven by pride, tolerance, and a commitment to their community.