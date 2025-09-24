American Hospital Dubai introduces cutting-edge HIPEC treatment for advanced Ovarian Cancer

During HIPEC, the surgeon installs heated chemotherapy drugs directly into the abdominal cavity using catheters connected to a specialised machine. This system warms the medication before it is introduced into the abdomen. Once the treatment is complete, the surgeon removes any remaining chemotherapy solution, flushes the abdominal area with a saline rinse, and then closes the incision. HIPEC tends to cause fewer side effects because the drugs remain localised rather than circulating throughout the body. The heat enhances the drugs' ability to penetrate tissues, improving their overall effectiveness.