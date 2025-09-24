American Hospital Dubai introduces cutting-edge HIPEC treatment for advanced Ovarian Cancer

The treatment underscores the hospital’s commitment to advancing cancer care for patients
American Hospital Dubai proudly announces a new milestone in treating patients with advanced stage ovarian cancer using the state-of-the-art Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC).
During HIPEC, the surgeon installs heated chemotherapy drugs directly into the abdominal cavity using catheters connected to a specialised machine. This system warms the medication before it is introduced into the abdomen. Once the treatment is complete, the surgeon removes any remaining chemotherapy solution, flushes the abdominal area with a saline rinse, and then closes the incision. HIPEC tends to cause fewer side effects because the drugs remain localised rather than circulating throughout the body. The heat enhances the drugs' ability to penetrate tissues, improving their overall effectiveness.
HIPEC requires specialised skills as it is a complex procedure. Dr. Alaa El-Ghobashy, Consultant Subspecialist in Gynaecological Oncology Surgery at the American Hospital Dubai, is now offering this advanced treatment.
He has already completed a few highly successful HIPEC procedures at the hospital, with all patients recovering well under the care of the hospital’s expert multidisciplinary team.
“These landmark cases mark a significant advancement for our Gynaecologic Oncology program and highlight our dedication to pioneering cancer treatment in the UAE and the wider region,” said Dr El-Ghobashy.
Dr. El-Ghobashy, with extensive experience in ovarian, uterine, cervical, and vulval cancer surgery, offers international experience in complex oncological surgeries and advanced HIPEC procedures. His expertise greatly enhances American Hospital Dubai’s comprehensive cancer care services, reinforcing its status as a leading centre for innovative, evidence-based treatments.
This advanced treatment is provided within a fully integrated framework that includes specialists in surgical oncology, medical oncology, anaesthesiology, and critical care — ensuring each patient receives the highest standard of coordinated care and support.
“We take pride in introducing HIPEC and continually advancing cancer care to benefit our patients and community,” said Dr El-Ghobashy.
