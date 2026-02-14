Al Maya Supermarkets embrace Valentine's spirit with curated experiences across UAE

UAE: Al Maya, one of the UAE’s leading supermarket groups, proudly embraced the spirit of Valentine’s season with thoughtfully curated experiences designed to celebrate love, care, and togetherness across all its supermarket locations. With meticulous preparation and a customer-first approach, Al Maya ensured that every store reflected the warmth and joy that define this special occasion.



Recognising that Valentine’s Day represents more than just a traditional celebration, Al Maya focused on creating an environment where customers could meaningfully express appreciation, affection, and gratitude toward those who matter most. From elegant floral arrangements and premium confectionery selections to specially curated gift items and gourmet treats, every detail was carefully planned to enhance the customer experience.



The supermarkets were transformed to reflect the season’s spirit, offering a welcoming and uplifting atmosphere that encouraged customers to pause, connect, and celebrate life’s cherished relationships. This initiative reaffirmed Al Maya’s commitment to delivering not just quality products but meaningful experiences that resonate with the community.



Commenting on the occasion, Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya, said: “Valentine’s season is a beautiful reminder that love, appreciation, and human connection are at the heart of our lives. At Al Maya, we see this as an opportunity to go beyond retail and create moments that bring joy and strengthen bonds. We take pride in preparing our supermarkets with care and dedication, ensuring that every customer finds something special to express their feelings. Celebrations like these reflect our deeper commitment to the communities we serve.”