Rank Accounting & Consultancy, a registered tax agency by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) can help you start a business in the UAE’s dynamic market. The UAE offers two main business set-ups: free zones and mainland. We specialise in company formation, helping businesses structure their entity appropriately in the UAE, whether it’s a free zone or a mainland set-up.

Free zones are special economic zones offering 100 per cent foreign ownership, tax exemptions, and simplified procedures to boost foreign investment. Free zone companies can operate within the free zone, overseas, or even on the mainland, enjoying benefits like zero taxes. Mainland businesses in the UAE are locally incorporated companies governed by the UAE law. They offer 100 per cent foreign ownership in many sectors, flexibility in operations, and are subject to UAE’s corporate tax and VAT regulations. These benefits are ideal for entrepreneurs looking to maximise profitability and operational efficiency. To help you make the best decision, our team will guide you through a comprehensive assessment of your business model, long-term goals, and risk tolerance to determine the most suitable set-up for your venture.