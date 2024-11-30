Adding to all of these perks is AFZ+, a value-added service where over 50 strategic partners work with Ajman Free Zone to deliver extra support depending on what a business needs. AFZ+ currently provides insurance, financial services, business support, facilities, and healthcare offerings. These aim to make business establishment, sustenance, and growth much easier.

Today, Ajman Free Zone offers multiple licence types to cover a wide range of business industries. Entrepreneurs can opt for a commercial, service, offshore, manufacturing, or e-commerce license. They can also choose to go with a freelance package, or a pioneer package that works best for solo entrepreneurs.

Having all of these services and offerings under its belt has allowed Ajman Free Zone to be properly recognised as an influential name in UAE business. In 2021, the jurisdiction was dubbed as the 7th Free Zone of the Year by FDI Magazine, and was given four other awards by the publication. The following year, it took home a 5-star rating in the Global Star Rating System’s “Service Center” Category, and was even hailed for having the Best Use of Social Media at the MENA Digital Awards.