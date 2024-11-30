Ajman Free Zone is one of the UAE’s leaders in business and economic activities. A continuously growing ecosystem of flourishing businesses, it is now home to over 9,000 companies across more than 165 nations and 22 sectors. The jurisdiction prides itself in being a full-service free zone that not only offers a prime location for companies, but also entrepreneurial advantages and additional services to make the business journey easier for any investor – new or old, local or global.
World-class infrastructures and modern facilities are some of Ajman Free Zone’s defining advantages, alongside accessibility and connectivity to the UAE and the rest of the world. It’s incredibly close to the Ajman Port plus the Dubai and Sharjah Airports, which means that any target destination is just one ride away. The business incentives are not worth missing out on either, be it allowances for full foreign ownership, a tax-free environment, 24-hour customer support, and a fully digital company set-up process.
Adding to all of these perks is AFZ+, a value-added service where over 50 strategic partners work with Ajman Free Zone to deliver extra support depending on what a business needs. AFZ+ currently provides insurance, financial services, business support, facilities, and healthcare offerings. These aim to make business establishment, sustenance, and growth much easier.
Today, Ajman Free Zone offers multiple licence types to cover a wide range of business industries. Entrepreneurs can opt for a commercial, service, offshore, manufacturing, or e-commerce license. They can also choose to go with a freelance package, or a pioneer package that works best for solo entrepreneurs.
Having all of these services and offerings under its belt has allowed Ajman Free Zone to be properly recognised as an influential name in UAE business. In 2021, the jurisdiction was dubbed as the 7th Free Zone of the Year by FDI Magazine, and was given four other awards by the publication. The following year, it took home a 5-star rating in the Global Star Rating System’s “Service Center” Category, and was even hailed for having the Best Use of Social Media at the MENA Digital Awards.
This storied, 36-year history has established Ajman Free Zone as an accomplished business hub where entrepreneurs of any background, expertise, and location can truly thrive.