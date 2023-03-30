Luxury tea brand Newby London brings back its classic Ramadan Kareem Gate Calendar and Taster Selection with a beautiful new design, offering tea lovers the perfect way to celebrate the Holy Month.
Discover 30 flavours with Newby London's Ramadan Kareem Gate Calendar. Each drawer reveals 3 sachets of luxury teas, including black, green, and oolong, as well as herbal and fruit tisanes.
For those looking to sample a variety of flavours, the Ramadan Taster Selection is a delightful experience for any tea lover, featuring an intricately designed box with a Middle Eastern pattern in gold.
Both exclusive Ramadan tea editions are a perfect gift or treat for yourself. The collections can be found at the Newby Teas boutique in Park Hyatt Dubai or at Nation Towers in Abu Dhabi. Enjoy the epitome of luxury tea experiences by trying the Ramadan collections at the Newby Teas majlis in Abu Dhabi, the first of its kind in the world. Alternatively, the teas can be found online at www.newbyteas.com