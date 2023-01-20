Aditi Rao Hydari

Call it cliched but Indian actor Aditi Rao Hydari wanted her two-storey Mumbai home to emit a ‘welcoming vibe’ and ‘resemble a doll house,’ the award-winning actor admitted in an interview. A peek into the house and you know why. While the floral print upholstery, the vibrant yet very feminine colour palette and the overall cuteness the house emanates make Aditi’s home pretty and on point in terms of vintage style, for Aditi it is a tribute to her Hyderabad roots and to her father. ‘He made a doll house for me which was my favourite toy growing up. The attention to detail was not only mind blowing but made it very real for me. And this house with its low ceiling, the sheer curtains and the overall playfulness all speak of that doll house,’ she says.

From the pink, floral print sofas, soft rugs again with floral prints to stunning wall arts around the house and beautifully sculpted furniture in sorbet shades, the house is a statement in bespoke elegance.

Ishaan Khatter

It is the expansive view of the sea that draws you in to Ishaan Khatter’s Mumbai home. Once inside you are instantly struck by the old world charm it holds. From the muted colour palette and shabby chic style to the overall sink-in comfy appeal, the house is packed with warmth. ‘I wanted my home to have a classic old-school feel to it and it needed to feel earthy and organic,’ says the young actor while talking of his design vision for his home. And it delivers on all those points. If the oversized couch, the large window with seating that allows you to gaze into the horizon and plenty of wood and rattan furniture lend the house a sense of harmony, the quirky wallpaper in the foyer, the well-fitted media room and posters of old Bollywood films lining the corridor, give it a youthful vibe.

Rajkummar Rao

Layered, risky and unabashedly ornate. Just like the varied characters the actor has played in his short career, his home too is a smorgasbord of styles. While the first floor living area is bold and fearless in design and colour palette, the ground floor private space is an ode to white and quiet with plenty of nooks where the actor and his wife Patralekha can escape to with a book and their pet dog Gaga. ‘I believe in detailing, whether it is my work or my house, hence this home is a labour of love and patience,’ says Rajkummar, who spent two years scouring the markets during their travels looking for décor pieces, rugs and other statement accessories that are aligned with the newly-wed couple’s design aesthetic.