Leading Indian actor and comedian Johnny Lever recently visited the Meena Bazar showroom of Kanz Jewels. Johnny Lever, who was accompanied by his wife, was welcomed by Anil Dhanak, Managing Director and Arjun Dhanak, Director of Kanz Jewels.
The Meena Bazar, Bur Dubai showroom is a flagship showroom of Kanz.
Anil Dhanak said they were honoured by the visit of the couple. “Johnny Lever is one of the most sought after comedians in Bollywood and we are happy to note that he has taken the effort to visit our showroom. Johnny is known for his great sense of humor, exemplary performance, dedication and reach among the audience. As one of the first stand-up comedians of India, Johnny has created his own inimitable style, which is much loved by the audience,” he added.
Many internationally renowned celebrities are regular customers at Kanz.
Established in 1991 by Anil Dhanak, Kanz Jewels is one of the oldest jewelers in the Deira Gold Souk. Strong industry knowledge and determination have played crucial roles in Kanz Jewels expanding its operations to 9 showrooms over the past few years.
“I believe it is our product designs, jewellery range with high quality craftsmanship and excellent service that have made Kanz the favourite of customers in this part of the region. Kanz, an Arabic word which means treasure, has stayed true to its meaning among discerning customers. Our wide range of collections include bridal, full set, bracelets, bangles, rings, ear rings, chains as well as accessories. We have a special workshop for manufacturing jewellery and this helps us to create unique pieces. We have a wide network of distributors and we import from Italy, Korea, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, India, Singapore, Pakistan, Malaysia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain etc., All our stores are strategically located and the ambience makes every jewellery shopping a golden experience,” said Anil.