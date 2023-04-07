In celebration of Ramadan this year, Apparel Group brand Crocs is launching a bespoke capsule collection of its recognizable clogs, slides, and Jibbitz charms, alongside an empowering multi-channel campaign “Share the Joy”. The integrated campaign reflects Crocs’ mantra of Come As You Are by bringing to life the themes of reflection, diversity, and celebration with loved ones.
The limited-edition capsule is a festive, glamorous, and sparkling take on some of the brand’s best-selling styles, offering something for the whole family to celebrate Ramadan in a comfortable, stylish, and authentically Crocs way. The assortment is comprised of four unique styles including the Classic Clog, Platform Clog, Kids’ Clog and the all-new Platform Slide silhouette.
The signature footwear, offers a variety of eye-catching colors and patterns for the occasion, playing with silver and gold glitter ombré, and a pearlescent white.
Included in the collection is an elevated 5-pack of Jibbitz charms with gold and jeweled accents, providing multiple options to personalize and embellish your look for the celebratory season.
The collection will be available until 21st April 2023, and the campaign will run in-store as well as CrocsGulf.com.