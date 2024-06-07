In the quaint coastal town of Hua Hin, Thailand, where the azure waters meet the golden sands, a love story unfolded like the gentle caress of the sea breeze — a tale woven with threads of adventure, laughter, and unwavering devotion.

From their very first encounter, it was evident that Divya Gangwani and Kunal Jamani’s was a connection forged by destiny. “It wasn’t just his looks that attracted me,” Divya reminisces. “It was his genuine interest in what I had to say and his sense of humour that made me laugh until my sides hurt.”

Their courtship blossomed amidst shared passions for outdoor escapades and culinary delights. Their first date at Salt Kite beach was a testament to their shared love for adventure and the simple pleasures of life.

As their bond deepened, they found solace in each other’s company, their conversations stretching into the wee hours of the night. “We discovered more shared interests,” Divya reflects, “from cooking new recipes to binge-watching our favourite shows.”

Their relationship was not without its challenges, but with each obstacle they faced, they emerged stronger and more resilient. “We learned the importance of communication and patience,” she affirms.

Their journey took a monumental turn with a proposal that would rival even the most romantic of fairy tales. “He had booked an entire theatre to play my favourite movie,” Divya recounts. “It was in that moment that I realised all the little moments that had led to this big decision.”

As they embarked on the journey towards marriage, they grew not just as a couple but as individuals who brought out the best in each other. “Our relationship has been a beautiful journey of love, growth, and mutual respect,” she declares.

Their wedding day dawned, a celebration of their love story amidst the breathtaking beauty of Thailand’s coastline. “We chose Hua Hin, Thailand, a beach side wedding, we have a connection with beaches and that’s exactly where our first date happened,” says Divya.

From the London-inspired Welcome Dinner to the sunset beach pheras, every detail of their dream wedding was infused with personal touches and shared memories. “For the Welcome Dinner, the theme “London Thumakda” was chosen, inspired by a transformative time spent in London, which is a significant part of my life,” says Divya.

Their first dance as a married couple was a moment etched in time – a perfect blend of romance and fun that captured the essence of their love story. “It was a celebration of our love, a testament to our commitment,” she reflects. “Our first dance was to ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, a song we both loved and felt captured our story perfectly.”

The evening was adorned with whimsical elements such as oversized caricatures, a wedding wishing tree, and quotes from their favourite movies, creating an atmosphere that felt both intimate and grand. But amidst the joy and revelry, it was the presence of their loved ones that made the day truly unforgettable. “Their involvement added layers of love and meaning to every aspect of the celebration,” Divya acknowledges.

As they look back on their wedding day, they cherish the memories of laughter, love, and cherished moments shared with family and friends. And though there are aspects they might have done differently, they offer sage advice to couples embarking on their own journey towards matrimony.

“Focus on what truly matters to you as a couple,” she advises, her words a testament to the wisdom gained from their own experience. “Embrace the imperfections and focus on the joy of the day.”