In celebration of Ramadan this year, Apparel Group brand Crocs is launching a bespoke capsule collection of its recognizable clogs, slides, and Jibbitz™ charms, alongside an empowering multi-channel campaign “Share the Joy”. The integrated campaign reflects Crocs’ mantra of Come As You Are by bringing to life the themes of reflection, diversity, and celebration with loved ones.
The limited-edition capsule is a festive, glamorous, and sparkling take on some of the brand’s best-selling styles, offering something for the entire family to celebrate Ramadan in a comfortable, stylish, and authentically Crocs way. The assortment comprises four unique styles including the Classic Clog, Platform Clog, Kids’ Clog and the all-new Platform Slide silhouette. The signature footwear, offers a variety of eye-catching colours and patterns for the occasion, playing with silver and gold glitter ombré, and a pearlescent white. Included in the collection is an elevated 5-pack of Jibbitz™ charms with gold and jeweled accents, providing multiple options to personalize and embellish your look for the celebratory season.
The campaign continues the “Share the Joy” messaging, launching with a hero film that celebrates the diversity of the Muslim community.
The multi-channel activation champions inclusivity through an authentic lens, reflecting Crocs’ mission of encouraging everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.
The collection will be available until 21st April, 2023, and the campaign will run in-store as well as on CrocsGulf.com.