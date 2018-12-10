Fogo de Chão
If you’re craving churrascos the night before Christmas, look no further than Fogo de Chão. This Brazilian eatery hosts a Festive Churrasco Experience on December 24 and 25, where you can munch as many premium cuts of meat as your gut can handle. Wash it all down with an extensive beverage menu featuring a sizeable grape range as well as signature mocktails.
Details 7.30pm to 11pm; Dh299 includes signature mocktails, soft drinks, tea and coffee; Dh439 includes house beverages and signature cocktails; Visit Fogome.com
The Restaurant at Address Boulevard
An ideal meal for impressing first-time visitors to Dubai — and getting them lots of Insta cred. Diners at The Restaurant (pictured right) can enjoy arguably the best Burj Khalifa views in the city. The restaurant’s just a short stroll away from Dubai Mall — and what better way to build up an appetite than hours spent exploring one of the world’s biggest malls? Tuck into a festive four-course set menu, which includes tasty trimmings. The resident DJ and live band provide tableside entertainment.
Details 6pm onwards; Dh450 per adult includes soft drinks; Dh695 includes sparkling beverages; 50 per cent off for children 6-12; Children 5 and under eat free; Call 04 888 3444
Scape Restaurant & Lounge, Burj Al Arab
Celebrate Christmas Eve at the iconic hotel that put Dubai on the map. Admire breathtaking views of Jumeirah and the sea as you sample four courses of gourmet Californian fusion cuisine in the open-air atmosphere on Scape’s terrace.
Details 6pm – 10.30pm; Dh550; Call 04 401 7600
Flavours, Hilton Al Ain
This seasonal buffet has live cooking stations featuring roasted turkey, surf and turf, sushi and roasted prime ribs. Chef Naiby’s Christmas pudding is the undisputed dessert delight, and the children can pick from the kids’ buffet. Enjoy live music and (possibly) a surprise Santa visit.
Details 7pm onwards; Dh139 with soft beverages; Dh189 with soft and selected house beverages; Call 03 706 7006
Zheng He’s, Mina Salam
If you’re up for some festive Asian fare, journey to the Ming Dynasty at Mina Salam. Celebrate Christmas Eve as you enjoy a quintessential oriental experience with family and friends at Zheng He’s. An à la carte menu features the likes of Beijing duck — don’t leave without trying it.
Details 6.30pm – 11pm; Call 04 432 3232
Lima Dubai, Peruvian Christmas
Push away your hunger pangs with a five-course Peruvian festive feast. From the uchucuta sauce to Tiger’s Milk ceviche and tenderloin-stuffed tequeños, this is the place to tuck into some of Latin America’s finest fare in this country.
Details All day; Dh340 (add Dh260 for free-flowing beverages); 056 500 4571
Le Vendôme, Emirates Palace
You’d be hard-pressed to find more opulent surroundings for a pre-Christmas meal than these. Le Vendôme at Abu Dhabi’s only seven-star hotel offers a broad array of dishes in its international buffet — this one’s perfect for those who prize atmosphere over a specific type of cuisine.
Details 6.30pm – 11.30pm; Dh450 includes soft drinks, Dh600 includes grapes selection, Dh700 includes bottle of premium beverage (per couple); Call 02 690 7999
Prime, Meydan Hotel
A lavish four-course set menu with the finest cuts of beef, luxurious furnishings, live music, high ceilings with chandeliers — there’s a lot to like at Prime steakhouse. Horse racing fans will love the views of the Meydan racecourse, which hosts the Dubai World Cup.
Details 7pm – 11.30pm; Dh390 for adults, Dh195 for children 5-12, those under 4 eat free; Call 04 381 3111