Watch Season 2: Cook with Gulf News Food, for Ramadan 2022 - Goan Mango Prawn Curry

Food is about taste, unique traditions, conversations and human connections. As we begin the second food series season, we invite our readers to cook and learn from our guest chefs and cooks. Share your experiences at food@gulfnews.com

Goan Mango Prawn Curry

Serves: 3 to 4 people

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

120 gms grated coconut

6 to 7 Kashmiri red chillies

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp dry coriander seeds

3 cloves garlic

A small piece of ginger

A ball of tamarind, tennis ball-sized

1 tsp raw white rice, optional

3 to 4 pieces dried kokum

1 small raw mango

1/2 kg prawns, marinated in turmeric and salt

100 gms okra

Method:

1. Clean the prawns under cold running water and marinate them with turmeric and salt to remove the smell.

2. Blend chillies, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, garlic, ginger, tamarind, raw rice, and grated coconut into a fine paste.

3. In a pan, heat oil and add onions. Saute until they turn golden brown in colour. Next, add tomatoes and mix them well.

4. Next, add the marinated prawns and cook until they turn slightly pink in colour.

5. Add raw mangoes and give them a mix before adding the curry paste.

6. Once you add the curry paste, mix them well and cook for a couple of minutes.

7. Then, add the okras and kokum and allow it to cook until the okras are cooked well.

Note: Kokum is a plant in the mangosteen family that is used widely in Goan cooking to add tanginess to a dish.

Recipe courtesy: Grub Shack restaurant, Dubai

What other recipes would you like featured in the "Cook with Gulf News Food series?' Tell us at food@gulfnews.com