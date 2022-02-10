UAE-based dad and daughter duo cook with organic ingredients from their backyard garden

Forty-year-old Jamie Carroll, an Irish expatriate living in Dubai, was exposed to gardening at a very young age. He watched as his mum’s garden flowers bloomed and his dad’s fruits and vegetables turned from raw to ripe. However, it was only when he started living alone during his early twenties that he decided to set up a tiny garden of his own. He began by growing vegetables in his backyard in Ireland, built some raised beds and a glasshouse, and ever since then, he has never looked back.

Today, the Dubai-based resident’s passion for gardening has been picked up by his 5-year-old daughter, Amirah. “When my daughter was only a year and a half old, she loved eating cherry tomatoes, so I thought it would be nice for her to see where they come from. So we started our garden that year and she got to eat them straight off the plant.”

A greener and tastier goal

Gardening with a lesson Image Credit: Supplied/Jamie Carroll

While it’s excellent that Carroll’s got a little helper while he maintains his garden, his goal was something more than just growing fresh produce. “Gardening is beneficial for young kids, and it can improve motor skills as well as encourage a sense of responsibility from a young age. I thought it would be nice for her [Amirah] to see where they come from. It was easy to get her to help; kids love getting their hands dirty – she would help me fill pots with the soil, sow seeds, and of course with the harvesting.”

Gardening, for little kids, can improve motor skills Image Credit: Supplied/Jamie Carroll

Their farm’s products have been used in home cooking, mainly since it saves a trip or two to the store. “Both my wife Debra and I, enjoy cooking. So, we try to use as much from the garden as possible. We often plan meals around what is ready to harvest. Currently, we have a lot of tomatoes, cucumbers and beetroot harvests. Yesterday, we made tzatziki (a Greek dip with a yoghurt base) using cucumbers and dill from the garden.

“Amirah gets sliced cucumber and cherry tomatoes in her lunch box when she goes to school. We also refrigerate pickles, and I will shortly be canning homemade cucumber relish, as well as tomato and eggplant chutney. The best part of these is that it can be stored for months, so we can enjoy our produce throughout the year. In fact, we are just finishing last year's canned sauces.”

Going social

The dad and daughter duo grow many vegetables and fruits on their farm in Arabian Ranches, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied/Jamie Carroll

When Caroll had started home gardening in the UAE, it wasn’t as “popular”, he recalls. “Home gardening was not very common in the region when we started. So trying to find supplies was difficult. Now it has become much more popular, and it is getting easier. However, one of the biggest challenges today is finding organic fertilisers, especially since we only use organic products in our vegetable garden.”

Despite these challenges, the dad and daughter duo grow many vegetables and fruits on their farm, ranging from melons to cabbages to peas, turnips, squash and chillies, to flowers such as borage and sunflowers. After setting up a farm that suited the UAE’s climate, Carroll’s wife encouraged him to share what he had learned with the world. So, Carroll set up a social media account @amirah.and.jamies.garden to share tips and tricks for setting up a garden at home when in UAE. In addition, the account features posts showcasing Carroll’s gardening knowledge through his daughter.

While their follower base is just building up, they are already quite popular and have often been consulted. “We use our Instagram page to show people that they can grow their own at home, even in this climate. We get several questions and try to answer as many as possible. I also offer consultations, whereby I visit peoples' gardens and advise them on how to start or improve their gardens.

Taking a green step

Carroll set up a social media account @amirah.and.jamies.garden to share tips and tricks for setting up a garden at home when in UAE Image Credit: Supplied/Jamie Carroll

“If you are a new gardener, start small. It is easy to become overwhelmed when starting. Also, a lot of people try to grow at the wrong times. Plants need certain conditions to grow, and because of the extreme climate, timing is essential. We have created a free downloadable calendar UAE gardeners can use to help themselves while gardening.

“The design can be as simple or elaborate as you want. You can use pots, raised beds or grow in the ground. Whatever you do, the most important thing about gardening is the soil. We use a mixture of compost, manure, peat moss and perlite. Plant some seeds and get growing – now is a great time to sow basil, cucumbers, melons and squash.

“You can also use any space that gets sunlight – balconies, terraces, rooftops and gardens. But, don’t be afraid to start. The worst that can happen is you learn something new and maybe even get to eat something you've grown along the way.”

During the pandemic, the Carrolls’ garden did prove even more beneficial for the family of three. “Growing during the pandemic was a great opportunity. When we had to stay at home for months, it gave us something to focus on. Plus, it was great that we had so much time to cook and preserve our harvest.”

Jamie Carroll’s works full-time as an Air Traffic Controller in Dubai.

Here's how you can make Amirah and Jamie's recipe for Tzatziki

Tzatziki, a Greek dip with a yoghurt base Image Credit: Supplied/Jamie Carroll

Ingredients:

1½ cups grated and drained unpeeled cucumber

1½ cups greek yoghurt

1 or 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 tbsp finely chopped dill (keep a sprig to garnish)

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Grate the cucumber. Drain or squeeze as much water out as you can. Once drained, grate it.

2. Mix the rest of the ingredients together in a bowl.

3. Add the grated and drained cucumber.

4. Keep in refrigerator until ready to serve.

5. Add a sprig of dill to the top and serve with arabic bread! Serve and enjoy!