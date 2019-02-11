With the rise and rise of vegan dining, chefs are thinking beyond classics such as sushi and sashimi. As one of the world’s most advanced nations, Japanese chefs are equipped to deal with special diets, says Thomas Frisetti, the Head Chef at Tanuki Dubai Mall. “The biggest trends in the Japanese food industry this year are allergen products such as buckwheat gluten-free noodles and vegetarian items such as seaweed and tofu. I think most restaurants will [also] have seen a rise in requests for vegan ingredients, and vegans can look out for ingredients such as tofu, kelp, wakame, edamame and miso which can be mixed and paired with rice and other flavours to create suitable dishes.”