An increasing number of F&B outlets in the UAE — 1,109 new venues opened their doors in 2018, taking the overall tally of restaurants and cafés in Dubai to 11,813 as of December, according to the Department of Economic Development — means businesses need to up their game to stay relevant. Oleksii Kolomiiets, General Manager at the Crab Market in DIFC, says restaurants are adapting as quickly as they can. “The trend of massive spending has passed and now diners are looking for a quality meal that will not burn a hole in their pocket, therefore restaurateurs are coming up with different theme events, set menus and offers to entice [new] business.”