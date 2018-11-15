The venue was surprisingly buzzing for 12pm on a Saturday. I guess people were here trying out the new deal. Priced at Dh98 per person, the offer includes six different varieties of all-you-can-eat dim sums as well as udon noodles, fried rice, squid tempura and so much more. We started the meal with some calamari and fried wasabi prawns. Then came the holy grail, a massive wooden plate of 6 different types of dim sum including chicken bao, beef bao, chicken and shrimp dumpling, as well as the truffle duck and mushroom dumpling, which was absolutely my favourite, followed by the vegetable dumpling, vegetable gyoza. The quality was great and the flavours tasted really authentic. My family and I have been eating dim sum for 15 years, we know what we’re talking about.