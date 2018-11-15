I am part of a family that is obsessed with dim sum. We are regulars at any place that serves a nice steamed bun, whether chicken, prawn, vegetarian or beef. We eat all types of the Chinese delicacy.
The original dim sum dish was eaten at dumpling houses in Canton, China and they were basically like roadside diners: small institutions that served tea on the side to rural workers and travelers. They were originally side dishes and accompaniments to tea. But at some point these little snacks became the main focus of the meal.
On a quiet Saturday, my family and I decided to try out an all you can eat dim sum lunch at the stylish Sydney-born restaurant, TOKO Downtown located at Vida Hotel. As a big fan of their food anyway, I was definitely not going to miss their recently launched all you can eat dim sum and Business Lunch Menu located in Vida Downtown.
The venue was surprisingly buzzing for 12pm on a Saturday. I guess people were here trying out the new deal. Priced at Dh98 per person, the offer includes six different varieties of all-you-can-eat dim sums as well as udon noodles, fried rice, squid tempura and so much more. We started the meal with some calamari and fried wasabi prawns. Then came the holy grail, a massive wooden plate of 6 different types of dim sum including chicken bao, beef bao, chicken and shrimp dumpling, as well as the truffle duck and mushroom dumpling, which was absolutely my favourite, followed by the vegetable dumpling, vegetable gyoza. The quality was great and the flavours tasted really authentic. My family and I have been eating dim sum for 15 years, we know what we’re talking about.
In addition to the all you can eat dim sum, we got to enjoy the business lunch options on an all you can eat capacity as well. Star dishes included the duck noodle soup, wasabi prawns, sweet corn tempura to mains including chicken udon noodles, Asian mushroom noodles, seafood fried rice, chicken and beef fried rice.
You would think that at an all you can eat lunch that you would devour the entire menu over and over again, but the food is filling and honestly really tasty. So an hour and a half in, we gave up and ordered dessert. Dishes served were a mango and papaya chawan mushi, a lemon grass creme brulee a bowl of fresh exotic fruit.
Right before leaving I told the manager that I would see him again next Saturday, or whenever I was craving a weekday lunch away from the office.
What Toko Downtown
Where Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai
How much Dh98 per person
When Saturday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm