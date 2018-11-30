Method

Gently boil the cream with the jaggery and molasses (you can increase or reduce based on taste preference)

Empty the yoghurt from it container into a thin muslin or cheesecloth, tie and hang for 10 minutes. This will drain any liquid, if there.

Take the cream off the flame. Mix the yoghurt into it well, till it looks smooth like a mousse. Pour into bowl.

Preheat oven to 200C. Then place the bowl with yoghurt and bake for about 5 to 6 minutes. You can then leave it to set in the oven without opening the door for about 8 hours.