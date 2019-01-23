Cusines
Thai
Prep : 15 m
Cook : 25 m
Ingredients
- 150 g of Minced Chicken
- 20 ml of Fish Sauce
- 30g of Sliced Shallots
- 20 ml of Lime Juice
- 50g of Sliced Spring onions
- 5g of Sugar
- 10g of Thai Coriander
- 30g of Grounded Roasted-rice
- 10g of Mint Leaves
- 5g of Dried Chili Powder
Method
1. Add chicken stock to a hot pan and add the minced chicken. Cook for 3 minutes stirring continuously until dry
2. Season with fish sauce, lemon juice, sugar, grounded roasted-rice
3. Add the Thai coriander and the toasted rice. Stir well and turn off the heat
4. Add lime juice and dried chili powder and stir thoroughly once again
5. Serve on a dish and garnish with mint leaves and/or spring onion