The green leaf is high in calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, folate, vitamin A, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin and vitamin K, so it’s a nutrient-packed vegetable, with some hard-to-spell contents. As a child I was told the classic “eat your spinach and you’ll have muscles like Popeye”. I was a little sceptical; I like spinach, but don’t love it. I have ordered it at many restaurants — steamed, creamed, stir-fired, I’ve tried them all. However, for its nutritional value, I will cook the leaves regularly and have many tried and tested recipes. I’ve mixed cooked spinach with soft cheese and filled peppers or mushrooms, topped them with cheese, and baked them in the oven — they are delicious. Chopped, spinach can be used in a quiche filling; topped with spring onions and a dusting of cayenne pepper, it’s a winner.