Ingredients
150gms of unsalted butter
130gms of caster sugar
1 egg (50gms)
300gms of flour
2 tblspns of cooking cream
1/2tspn of salt
Method
First weigh all the ingredients and keep aside. Make sure they are all at room temperature.
In a large mixing bowl, add the flour, butter, salt and sugar. Mix together with a light hand till you get a granular texture.
Then add the egg and bring the dough together, adding the cream as required. You get a soft, white dough that is not too sticky. Divide it into two. Flatten into thick discs, wrap in butter paper and leave it in the freezer to cool for about 15 minutes. Take one disc out at a time. Dust your rolling board and pin lightly, with flour, place dough disc and roll out to quarter inch thickness. You can also do this between sheets of butter paper, so as to reduce use of flour for dusting, which might make your later cookies dry, as some dough will be rolled and re-used.
Now use a cookie cutter and press out shapes. Place on a flat tray and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180C for about 18 to 20 minutes depending on your oven.
The cookies get a golden, nutty hue, especially at the edges. Once cooled, you can store them in an airtight jar for about a week.