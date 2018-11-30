It’s been a labour of love, discovering the right balance of ingredients for a cake. Not too dense, but with enough body to make it satisfying. I am not one for icing. I prefer fresh cream and toffee sauce as topping. The result is this cake.

Important note: All ingredients have to be at room temperature before starting, including eggs, butter and even the caramel sauce

Ingredients

225gm of all-purpose flour sifted with 1tspn baking powder and 1tspn baking soda

225gm unsalted butter very soft

150gm caster sugar

50gm brown sugar

30gm of sugar made into caramelised sauce (Take a pan, add the sugar, leave it covered on a low flame, for a few minutes. As it begins to darken and turn nutty, start swirling it around. You have to work fast. Add about 2tblspns of cooking cream in a thin stream while stirring continuously. Take off the flame. Stir. You will have a thick sauce. Yes, it needs a bit of effort.)

4 big eggs (50+ gms)

2 tspn of vanilla essence

3 tblspn of milk or 2 tblspn cream

1 nutmeg ground

5 cloves ground

1/2tspn cinnamon ground

1/4tspn ginger powder

Optional - 1 cup of black currants, golden raisins and Sultanas - all dry and dusted with some flour prior to adding.

Oven pre-heated to 180°C