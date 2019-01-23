Chicken and shrimp curry Image Credit: Supplied
Cusines
Thai
Prep : 20 m
Cook : 30 m

Ingredients

    • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
    • 1 large brown onion, chopped
    • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
    • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger
    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • 1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander stem
    • 30g-60g Curry Powder
    • 10 fresh curry leaves
    • 500g chicken thigh fillets, cut into 2cm pieces
    • 1 x 400g can diced tomatoes
    • 400ml water
    • Fricassee black lentil and tomato salad, to serve

Method

Step 1

Heat oil in a heavy-based frying pan over medium heat. Cook the onion, garlic, ginger and cumin seeds, stirring often, for 4 minutes or until soft and aromatic. Add the coriander stem and cook for 1 minute. Add curry powder and curry leaves. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until aromatic.

Step 2

Add the chicken and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until browned slightly. Stir in the tomato and water.

Step 3

Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for 25 minutes or until tender. Season with salt. Serve with rice or farata, and fricassee lentil