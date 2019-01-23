Cusines
Thai
Prep : 20 m
Cook : 30 m
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1 large brown onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander stem
- 30g-60g Curry Powder
- 10 fresh curry leaves
- 500g chicken thigh fillets, cut into 2cm pieces
- 1 x 400g can diced tomatoes
- 400ml water
- Fricassee black lentil and tomato salad, to serve
Method
Step 1
Heat oil in a heavy-based frying pan over medium heat. Cook the onion, garlic, ginger and cumin seeds, stirring often, for 4 minutes or until soft and aromatic. Add the coriander stem and cook for 1 minute. Add curry powder and curry leaves. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until aromatic.
Step 2
Add the chicken and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until browned slightly. Stir in the tomato and water.
Step 3
Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for 25 minutes or until tender. Season with salt. Serve with rice or farata, and fricassee lentil