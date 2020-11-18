Sami Syed Image Credit: Supplied

Sami Syed started his career in sales and marketing of hi-tech filling and packaging machineries with Dison Tec in 1999 and he later established a manufacturing unit —Inpack machineries— in India in 2007. As an entrepreneur in the growing manufacturing industry, he came up with new inventions in industrial robotic filling-packaging solutions for various oil, lubricant, FMCG, perfume and molasses production, which made him a pioneer in the same sector. He eventually became known globally in the field of electronic weighing scale and system. All its solutions are available under the brand name Phoenix.

Syed invented the German Servo Measuring Device and robotic machines with exceptional features.

Phoenix Group offers a wide variety of fully automatic, semi-automatic and manual machines for filling, capping, plugging, labelling, date coding, weighing and technical handling solutions.

“Our complete line of filling machines and systems are designed with simple and versatile designs, built with high-quality materials to provide long term of service,” says Syed.

“These machines offer a cost-effective solution for any types of packaging application.”

At the 7th Middle East Business leader awards 2016 in London, Syed was awarded for his leadership excellence by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He was also awarded the title of the brand ambassador of water and energy Sharjah. Furthermore, Syed was awared by Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, in 2019 for his contribution in the field of filling and manufacturing of packaging machineries.

Not only in the engineering industries, Syed has left his footprints in various fields, including sports and charity. Being a humble man, Syed has not only worked for the advancement of his company but he has taken innumerable efforts for the betterment of Indian economy. During the pandemic, Syed went out of his way to help the community by distributing essential items to people who have lost their jobs or have become homeless . He was awarded the titles International Youth Icon and STAR 2020 for his philanthropic activities.