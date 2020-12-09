It doesn't matter if you're hosting a group of teens for a casual afternoon or planning a weekend gathering with friends, a nachos platter is the perfect, easy snack that will score big at any party. Here we show you how to put together a loaded nachos platter that is perfect for sharing.
Recipe
Hot and spicy nachos with guacamole and salsa
Serves: 4
Prep and cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
For the guacamole
- 3 ripe avocados
- 1-2 bell peppers, medium, chopped
- 1 tomato, large, chopped
- 2-3 onion, medium, chopped
- Handful of cilantro
- 2-3 green chillies, chopped
- 2-3 tbsp of lime juice
- Salt and black pepper
For the salsa
- 2 tomatoes, medium, chopped
- Handful of cilantro
- 1-2 green chillies, chopped
- 4 tbsp jalapeno
- 2 onions, small, chopped
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- Salt and pepper
- ½ tsp oregano
For the platter
- 1 can of refried beans
- 1 cup mozzarella, shredded
- 2-3 spoons of sour cream
- 1 packet of nachos
Method
For the guacamole, first slice avocados in half and remove the pit. Scoop out the flesh in a large mixing bowl. Then use a fork to gently mash avocados until creamy. You can make this smooth or chunky depending on your taste.
Add chopped onion, tomatoes, bell pepper, cilantro, chillies and lime juice. Mix everything well and season with salt and pepper.
For the salsa, add chopped tomatoes to a blender along with jalapeno, half of chillies and cilantro, and pulse for one second or until the salsa reaches your desired consistency. Now stir in chopped onion, cilantro, chillies, lime juice, and oregano. Adjust seasoning.
To assemble the platter, first place nachos on a large serving plate, top it with refried beans and microwave for 10 seconds. Next, top it up with guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and mozzarella cheese, and again microwave it for 10 seconds. Your cheesy, spicy, loaded nachos is ready to serve.
