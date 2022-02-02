Lunar New Year food and celebrations from Chinese, Korean and Singaporean homes in the UAE

Dubai: Around one billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year worldwide, and it falls during the rise of the second new moon after the winter solstice. Communities celebrating this festival, mainly the South Asian diaspora, prepare a feast with traditional and seasonal produce, reunite with their families and welcome the New Year.

Gulf News Food team spoke to Martha Wong, a 55-year-old Singaporean expat who has been in the UAE for 37 years. Unlike many expats in her community, she does not visit her home country for this festivity. Instead, she celebrates it with her family in Dubai by preparing a traditional feast on the eve and on the 15th or the festival’s last day. She said: “Traditionally, families get together, cook traditional seasonal food, get dressed up for the feast; it is a kind of reunion. It is significant for the children of the household, as they spend time with their grandparents or the elderly. That is why Lunar New Year is a very important gathering.”

"Lunar New Year is significant for the children of the household, as they spend time with their grandparents or the elderly."

For married women, keeping up with the tradition starts a little early. Wong explained: “Many families get together before the celebration begins, especially married women who go to meet their mother’s side of the family first and then prepare for the festivity with their husband’s family.”

In Singapore, the first two days of this celebration are public holidays. Wong and her family make sure to take the day off on the first and second day of the Lunar New Year in Dubai, too. “My husband doesn’t work on the first and second day of this celebration. Even in Singapore, all shops, including the hawkers who sell food, are closed. Only the Malay and Indian restaurants are open. Traditionally only families would get together for this celebration bond over food, drinks and games, and it is not usual for friends to be a part of it. However, the tradition is flexible nowadays.

Many extended families live away from their hometown, and there are also many Singaporean expats who live by themselves. If I know anyone who is away and alone in my network, I invite them for the New Year’s Eve dinner at my home. - Martha Wong

She grew up watching popular festive dishes being cooked in her family around this festive season. “We usually cook chicken and fish – which also represents longevity. Mainly whole meat and fish, uncut. In the old days, chicken meat was not readily available, which is why it was considered a delicacy.”

Lunar New Year’s food traditions and customs differ from region to region and with every home. In Singapore, Wong said: “Steamboat (resembling a large inverted bundt pan) is a traditional meal, and it is similar to a hot pot but different because we do not add chillies. Then, of course, we have cookies, which are an important part of the celebration.” A steamboat represents how families come together and make eating a leisurely and communal activity.

Steamed Garoupa Fish Lunar New Year recipe

Recipe by Martha Wong

Serves: 2 to 3

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Garoupa fish, approximately 500 gms, gutted and descaled (you can substitute with any ‘grouper’ fish with white flesh)

2 sprigs of spring onions

10 fresh ginger slices

10 gms or 1 tbsp white grape juice

500 gms or 2 cups water

5 gms or ½ tbsp cooking oil

30 gms or 2.5 tbsp soy sauce

Method

1. Wash fish, insert spring onion and ginger into the fish belly.

2. Drizzle with rice wine. Place in the steamer for 10 minutes, prolong cooking time if necessary.

3. Saute oil and soy sauce in a sauce pan.

4. Drizzle this sauce on the steamed fish and garnish with fresh spring onions.

Serve hot and enjoy!

Food tales from a South Korean home

In South Korea, the Lunar New year celebration is the most important traditional holiday. For 50-year-old Annie Chung, a Korean expat from the capital city of Seoul and a restaurateur based in the UAE, cooking ‘easy food’ is her way of celebrating the festival. She said: “In Korea, we have rice cake soups that are considered very lucky. If we eat them, we believe we add one year to our age.”

Korean Hallyu, or the term to describe the phenomena of the Korean wave, has greatly influenced the food scene in the UAE. It draws a lot of influence from Korean pop culture – music, TV dramas, and entertainment. Tteokguk, a famous Korean rice cake made in a clear broth, is one such popular dish. It signifies purity and is a ritual to start the New Year for good fortune.

Chung said: “These are popular throughout the year, especially during important celebrations. Families gather, pay respect to their ancestors, and enjoy a bowl of these soupy dish along with sides.”

Chung has been in the UAE since 2003, with her children and husband. During the Lunar Year celebrations each year, she often remembers her growing up years. She shared a memory of how she would celebrate this festival with her family.

Annie Chung Chung said: “When I was young, our family would gather and prepare traditional food. There would be many side dishes, like how we usually have for our everyday meals.” Some popular Korean sides are bibimbap sauce, spicy bellflower root salad or doraji muchim, cucumber kimchi or oi kimchi, stir-fried gochujang sauce or yak gochujang, Korean candied sweet potatoes or goguma mattang. Chung explained that people living near the coastal area tend to have different dishes, usually seafood-based and locally sourced ingredients. At the same time, people who live near mountainous regions have their own speciality dishes. “I grew up near the coastal region, and I remember my grandmother would make fish, mussels and shrimps and even what is colloquially called ‘sea vegetables’ like sautéed sea plant or miyeokjulgi-bokkeum and gim or Korean roasted seaweed.”

Lunar Eclipse falls during the cold winter months, and in South Korea, it is their winter vacation. Chung recalled: “The first day of the Lunar New Year would mark the beginning of our vacation, and we would dress up in traditional attire or wear hanbok, visit our elders, and eat traditional food, visit palaces and play folk games. In South Korea, whenever we have a celebratory occasion, we prepare lots of food, of which glass noodles are considered an auspicious meal. The long thin noodles symbolise longevity. There are also different types of rice cakes, just like how there are different kinds of bread.”

Her grandmother and mother would also prepare unique juices such as fermented rice juice or Sikhye and cinnamon juice or Sujeonggwa. Candied juices also happen to be a popular drink in South Korea.

The Lunar New year dates vary based on the moon’s cycle every year. People celebrating this festival away from their home countries have their own challenges as holidays vary each year. However, Chung, keeps her traditions and customs alive by doing it her way – preparing ‘easy food’ and spending time with her family.

Lunar New Year celebrations in a Chinese home

Hui, a Chinese expat from the Southwestern Sichuan province, lives in the UAE and celebrates the Lunar New Year with her family and friends here. She said: “The celebration in China varies from region to region. In the Northern Province, people typically prepare dumplings and have lots of seasonal fruits such as oranges, kumquats, tangerines and pomelos.” It is believed to bring prosperity and good luck. In Mandarin, the words tangerine and oranges resemble the word luck. “I am from the South of China, and we eat spicy food, especially meat such as chicken,” she said. However, one typical dish prepared across China for Lunar New Year is uncut, cooked fish. The mandarin name for fish, pronounced as Yu, sounds similar to the word that means abundance and luck. So starting the year with a fish-based dish is their way of ushering luck through the year.

Hui added: “We also cook together. For instance, people gather at home and make dumplings, friends and family bring the filling, and then we gather and wrap it into dumplings and steam. In the UAE, I do a barbeque, light bonfire with my near and dear ones.”

Nowadays, many people eat hot pot too, which comprises thinly sliced lamb, beef, seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, Chinese cabbage, chopped potatoes, beans, chopped carrots, fried tofu, frozen lotus prawns, crab sticks, seaweed, noodles and fish balls. However, a celebratory hotpot dish can vary. Hui explained, “No matter the variety of food people eat during this festive period, the important thing is the way they celebrate it. You see, many people in China migrate to different regions for their livelihood. During this 15-day-long celebration, they travel to meet their families, and that is what matters.”

Hui recalls how her grandfather would burn firecrackers at midnight or what is known as the zero hours, to welcome the New Year. People still do that; there are still a lot of firework shows in many places in China. They also stay up all night celebrating, playing games, eating and drinking. Over time, celebrations have changed. It can be said that the South Asian communities have become more flexible but what remains at the core of this New Year celebration is the time they spend with families and bond over traditional festive food.