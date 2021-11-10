Looking to whip up a quick drink? Try this recipe for a basil and lemon mocktail

Best served with a salad, this drink takes only 5 minutes to make

Make a lemon and basil mocktail at home under 5 minutes! Video Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

If you're in the mood for a sweet and sour beverage, look no further because this lemon and basil mocktail is a combination not to be missed. All you need to do is pair it with a classic meal of Bruschetta with tomato, kalamata olives and fresh basil, or either a Greek or Caesar salad.

Ingredients:

Guide to making mocktails Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

2 lemon wedges 4 to 6 fresh mint leaves 4 to 6 fresh basil leaves Ice cubes Cedrata tassoni tonic or syrup (tonic water with a citrus flavour) Basil and mint leaves for garnishing

Method:

Step 1: Squeeze the lemon wedges into a tall glass. Do not discared the wedges, instead leave it in the glass itself.

Squeeze the lemon Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 2: Next, add the mint leaves by stacking it over the lemon wedges.

Add mint leaves Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 3: Add the basil leaves. For this, pick out the best stem and bruise it. For bruising, you will have to place the stem between your palms and slap it thrice. This is done to release the aroma of the herb. Once bruised, lightly brush it against the rim of your glass.

Pick out the best basil stem Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News Lightly bruise it... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... and add it in your mocktail glass Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 4: Add few cubes of ice, stacked one above the other, all the way to the rim of the glass.

Stack the glass with ice cubes Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 5: Next, using the cedrata tassoni tonic or syrup, pour it gently into the glass. This is to sweeten the drink. As you pour it, lightly mix it using a long stemmed stirring rod by moving it up and down the glass instead of giving it a full stir.

Pour the tonic gently into the glass... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ... and stir as you go Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News Make sure you mix all the ingredients well Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 6: Top it off by garnishing with fresh basil once again.

Garnish with fresh basil Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News ...and lightly submerge it into the drink using a pair of tongs Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News View gallery as list

Step 7: Lemon and basil mocktail is now ready to be served and enjoyed!

Serve and enjoy! Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News