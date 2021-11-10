Looking to whip up a quick drink? Try this recipe for a basil and lemon mocktail

If you're in the mood for a sweet and sour beverage, look no further because this lemon and basil mocktail is a combination not to be missed. All you need to do is pair it with a classic meal of Bruschetta with tomato, kalamata olives and fresh basil, or either a Greek or Caesar salad.
Ingredients:
- 2 lemon wedges
- 4 to 6 fresh mint leaves
- 4 to 6 fresh basil leaves
- Ice cubes
- Cedrata tassoni tonic or syrup (tonic water with a citrus flavour)
- Basil and mint leaves for garnishing
Method:
Step 1: Squeeze the lemon wedges into a tall glass. Do not discared the wedges, instead leave it in the glass itself.
Step 2: Next, add the mint leaves by stacking it over the lemon wedges.
Step 3: Add the basil leaves. For this, pick out the best stem and bruise it. For bruising, you will have to place the stem between your palms and slap it thrice. This is done to release the aroma of the herb. Once bruised, lightly brush it against the rim of your glass.
Step 4: Add few cubes of ice, stacked one above the other, all the way to the rim of the glass.
Step 5: Next, using the cedrata tassoni tonic or syrup, pour it gently into the glass. This is to sweeten the drink. As you pour it, lightly mix it using a long stemmed stirring rod by moving it up and down the glass instead of giving it a full stir.
Step 6: Top it off by garnishing with fresh basil once again.
Step 7: Lemon and basil mocktail is now ready to be served and enjoyed!