Looking to whip up a quick drink? Try this recipe for a basil and lemon mocktail
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Looking to whip up a quick drink? Try this recipe for a basil and lemon mocktail

Best served with a salad, this drink takes only 5 minutes to make

Make a lemon and basil mocktail at home under 5 minutes! Video Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

If you're in the mood for a sweet and sour beverage, look no further because this lemon and basil mocktail is a combination not to be missed. All you need to do is pair it with a classic meal of Bruschetta with tomato, kalamata olives and fresh basil, or either a Greek or Caesar salad.

Ingredients:

guide-to-making-mocktails
Guide to making mocktails Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
  1. 2 lemon wedges
  2. 4 to 6 fresh mint leaves
  3. 4 to 6 fresh basil leaves
  4. Ice cubes
  5. Cedrata tassoni tonic or syrup (tonic water with a citrus flavour)
  6. Basil and mint leaves for garnishing

Method:

Step 1: Squeeze the lemon wedges into a tall glass. Do not discared the wedges, instead leave it in the glass itself.

guide-to-making-mocktails
Squeeze the lemon Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 2: Next, add the mint leaves by stacking it over the lemon wedges.

guide-to-making-mocktails
Add mint leaves Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 3: Add the basil leaves. For this, pick out the best stem and bruise it. For bruising, you will have to place the stem between your palms and slap it thrice. This is done to release the aroma of the herb. Once bruised, lightly brush it against the rim of your glass. 

guide-to-making-mocktails
Pick out the best basil stem Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
guide-to-making-mocktails
Lightly bruise it... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
guide-to-making-mocktails
... and add it in your mocktail glass Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
View gallery as list

Step 4: Add few cubes of ice, stacked one above the other, all the way to the rim of the glass.

guide-to-making-mocktails
Stack the glass with ice cubes Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 5: Next, using the cedrata tassoni tonic or syrup, pour it gently into the glass. This is to sweeten the drink. As you pour it, lightly mix it using a long stemmed stirring rod by moving it up and down the glass instead of giving it a full stir.

guide-to-making-mocktails
Pour the tonic gently into the glass... Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
guide-to-making-mocktails
... and stir as you go Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
guide-to-making-mocktails
Make sure you mix all the ingredients well Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
View gallery as list

Step 6: Top it off by garnishing with fresh basil once again.

guide-to-making-mocktails
Garnish with fresh basil Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
guide-to-making-mocktails
...and lightly submerge it into the drink using a pair of tongs Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
View gallery as list

Step 7: Lemon and basil mocktail is now ready to be served and enjoyed!

guide-to-making-mocktails
Serve and enjoy! Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
Giovanni Depergola

Co-founder and head of education, Alembic

More From Food

mocktail

From lime to basil… making a mocktail at home

understanding-your-chocolate

Are you a chocolate gobbler or cruncher? Find out

culinary-myths-decoded

Is it a myth or a method? Busting 9 cooking myths...

sourdough-bread

Here’s how to make incredible sourdough bread at home

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.