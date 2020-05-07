Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Since this iftar launched back in 2016, I have been, every single year. Dish is a renowned catering and events company and during Ramadan, they come up with an innovative and unique Ramadan menu (think chicken kofta, wrapped in kunafa, dipped in mango relish).

Their usual pop-up iftar concept usually takes place in Warehouse Four in Al Qouz and is set up as a Moroccan inspired space with rugs, poufs to sit on and string lights hanging across the ceiling.

This year, due the current situation making a physical Ramadan Nights unlikely to take place, the team at Dish are offering to bring its their Ramadan fusion menu to your home. I couldn’t break my favourite Ramadan foodie tradition so I ordered iftar for four people to my home.

When you order, you can choose to have it delivered right before iftar, already prepped and heated, or at around 2pm with detailed instructions on how to heat everything. I opted for the 2pm option. I like complete control over the heat of my food.

The food arrives with a menu of exactly what is on the table. I made my family go through each dish systematically, so we can taste everything, which you might be surprised to learn is something pretty difficult to do during Ramadan, since you usually get full very quickly once you start eating. Our fasting stomachs usually can’t handle that much food during iftar, that’s why some people eat more food for suhoor than they do for iftar.

So, this year’s three-course, ten-dish fusion menu offered a selection of starters, both hot and cold, main courses and desserts, including premium dates and Moroccan olives to start, followed by an insanely delicious lentil soup with roasted tomatoes and a sprinkle of saffron. The soup is incredibly filling, so don’t overdo it else you might not be able to try a little bit of everything.

Appetizers include roast beetroot hummus with pumpkin and nigella seeds served with Arabic and toasted flat breads. Then there’s the sumac marinated chicken, wrapped in knafeh with a mango chili relish, which was one of my favourite dishes. We also dug into a unique cardamom and vanilla poached salmon made with compressed cucumber, baby fennel, cured lemon.

The main was their signature slow braised shoulder of lamb cooked in Middle Eastern spices, served with scented pilaf and confit garlic yogurt. The lamb has been on their menu every year without fail and it deserves that top spot on because of how melt-in-your-mouth good it is. On the side, we enjoyed some char grilled asparagus, broccolini and green beans topped with feta, almonds and an unusual combination of scorched cauliflower with beetroot falafel.

Their vegan options include a roast baby zucchini stuffed with peppers, smoked paprika and vegan feta. A special fusion menu has also been created for children and includes chicken kofta with yellow rice and yogurt dipping sauce.

For dessert, I tapped into the little chef in me, to plate the pistachio milk cake, passion fruit mahalabia, mandarin sorbet, walnut and pistachio crumble with tahini tuille in the most restaurant worthy way possible. Pictures were taken and uploaded (Mom, I made it!).

Final thoughts:

Especially now with salary cuts and job losses, it might be difficult to justify spending Dh200 per person on an iftar. This one is worth it honestly. It feels different than home food and it’s got a touch of fancy, that you really can’t achieve with a your normal kitchen equipment. Between you and me, it will last you a few days. After I ordered the iftar, I was eating leftovers for up to three days later.

The details:

Price: This year’s 10-dish Middle Eastern sharing menu is priced at Dh200 per person.

How to order: Contact them directly on 056 1283247 or email: info@dish.ae. The menu served, will be delivered to your door. A minimum order of four guests with 24 hours’ notice is required.