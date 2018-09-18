If you’ve got time to spare during your next transit at Dubai Airports, there’s a new place to catch some live entertainment and good food. Hard Rock Cafe will open at Terminal 3 at DXB in November.

Known for its rock memorabilia and music-related merchandise, the licensed restaurant will complement Dubai Airports’ musicDXB programme featuring live performances.

“We’re thrilled to add Hard Rock Cafe to our DXB playlist. It is the perfect fit at an airport that is already world-renowned for its F&B, retail and music,” said Eugene Barry, executive vice president commercial, Dubai Airports. “Hard Rock Cafe sets the standard when it comes to combining great food and music and is a vital component of our strategy to create an airport experience that is second to none.”

The new branch will be the second Hard Rock Cafe in the city after Dubai Festival City.

“We could not have asked for a better location to provide travellers with great memories of one of the world’s top dining and entertainment brands,” added Anibal Fernandez Lorden, vice president, Franchise Operations and Development of Hard Rock International.