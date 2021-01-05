Dubai: Clap is the latest spot to open its doors in Dubai. The rooftop restaurant, bar and lounge in the heart of DIFC offers Japanese cuisine that nods to traditional Japanese culture while remaining contemporary in design, menu and vision.
The à la carte menu ranges from smaller plates, such as black cod bites, to indulgent mains like the Japanese wagyu beef stone bowl, but if you’d prefer a full dining experience, you can opt for the Omakase men, the Japanese translation being ‘I leave it up to you’.
Among the 141 different dishes, some of the notable ones include the Salmon ‘Clap Cloud’ - a salmon tartare with spicy miso and poppadum - yellowtail sashimi with tosazu dressing and wagyu beef and foie gras gyoza. Clap’s menu also features a vegetarian and vegan friendly menu with cold and hot starters, signature mains, rolls, nigiris, makis as well as a selection of grills from Clap’s very own Josper oven.
The indoor restaurant, outdoor terrace and two lounge bars accommodates 300 guests, and offers music curated by DJ Hisham Kfoury and Dubai’s DJ Frederick Stone.
Clap’s setting also features a view of Dubai’s towering superstructures.
Key Info:
Location: DIFC, Gate Village Building 11
Timings: Daily from 6pm onwards