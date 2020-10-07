One large egg has varying amounts of 13 essential vitamins and minerals and high-quality protein. You get all these for 70 calories.
While egg whites contain some of the egg’s high-quality protein, riboflavin and selenium, the majority of an egg’s nutrient package is found in the yolk.
Some of the nutrients found in eggs include:
Vitamin D — This is critical for bone health and immune function. Eggs are one of the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D.
Choline — This is essential for normal functioning of all cells, but particularly important during pregnancy to support healthy brain development of the foetus.
Lutein and zeaxanthin — These antioxidants are believed to reduce the risk of developing cataract and slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration, a disease that develops with age.
INTERESTING FACTS
Shell colour depends on the hen breed. But the yolk colour is dependent on the hen’s diet, and specifically, carotenoid intake.
Research found that consumption of eggs in infants (6-24 months) was linked with several nutrient intakes, including higher protein, lutein and zeaxanthin, choline, B12, selenium and phosphorus.
An average of 2 per cent of the population under the age of five develops an egg allergy. However, most children outgrow their egg allergy by late childhood.
A randomised controlled study in people with metabolic syndrome showed that those consuming three whole eggs per day as part of a reduced carbohydrate diet experienced favourable changes in HDL-cholesterol, insulin sensitivity, and other aspects of the lipoprotein lipid profile.
A randomised controlled weight loss trial in people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes showed improved lipid and glucose markers following consumption of two eggs per day for 12 weeks.
An egg-based breakfast, rich in protein (35 per cent energy; 26.1 g egg protein), promotes glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes relative to a high-carbohydrate breakfast.