For those of you who prefer to go big or go home, a mega brunch is coming your way next week. Taking place at Dubai’s Century Village, the Garhoud mainstay is collaborating with its neighbours Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and The Irish Village to bring you one of the biggest brunches the city has seen. With more than 25 cuisines on offer from across 10 restaurants, even the pickiest of eaters won’t be left wanting. Participating restaurants include SoHo Bar and Grill (steakhouse), Sushi Sushi (Japanese), Nomad (fusion cuisine), Zorba (Greek), da gama (Portuguese), 360 Cafe & Bistro (Italian), Baranda Restaurant (Lebanese), La Vigna (Italian) Masala Craft (Indian), and of course The Irish Village. The brunch promises loads of fun for the family as well, featuring three separate kids areas, live music, a children’s cinema and street artists and performances.