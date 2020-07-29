Here are some of our favourite breakfast spots in Dubai Image Credit: Multiple Sources

All happiness depends on a good breakfast and here are some of our favourite spots in Dubai.

Asuman

This brand new spot offers an amazing Turkish breakfast. It has gorgeous interiors and a very cosy dining area. Turkish breakfasts have soared in popularity over the last few years in Dubai and this spot is no different. You'll always find plenty of cars parked outside and it's usually a little bit of a wait for a table, but worth it. Breakfast options include eggs with sujuk, Turkish cheeses, honey and cream, simit bread and so much more. Asuman specialises in chocolates and desserts, so make sure you leave some room at the end of your breakfast. They serve their Turkish breakfast all day.

Location: Jumeirah 3 Cost: Dh120 for two Timings: Daily from 8am to 2am

The 100 cafe

The 100 Café, located within the Hundred Wellness Centre in the heart of Jumeirah, is now open with a daily menu of specialty coffee and comforting healthy dishes available from 9am for pick-up and dine-in. The peaceful cafe is surrounded by lush greenery and floor to ceiling windows, flooding the space with light. With daily offers, youcan enjoy dishes from the menu made fresh. Try their best selling Vegan Grilled Cheese sandwich, the Gluten-Free Pancakes or Gluten-Free Chocolate Porridge, the tasty Acaii bowl or have their Gluten-Free Vegan Cookie as a treat.

Location: Inside the Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53b Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, UAE Cost: Starting from Dh28 When: Open Daily from 7am to 5pm

Vibe

The newly refurbished Vibe on Al Wasl has recently re-opened with a fresh coat of paint. Vibe is decked out with new cotton candy pink tables and a coffee and juice bar, a new layout, and a full repaint in all pink. They also have new menu items, including scrambled eggs, eggs Benedict and fried chicken and waffles, just to name a few. Lighter options include acai bowls, pink pataya bowls and a tropical bowl. It's guaranteed to be instagrammable.

Location: Al Wasl Road, near Safa Park Cost: Dh120 for two Timings: Open daily from 10am to 10pm

Beit Em Noor

This little Lebanese spot opened recently in Sunset mall. They serve one breakfast dish only, which is the Em Noor Breakfast. It includes Lebanese foul, labneh, eggs, zaatar heese, olives and tea.

Location: Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3 Cost: Dh49 per breakfast platter Timings: Open daily from 10am to 10pm

Babaji

Babaji is an authentic Turkish restaurant located at the City Walk. Turkish breakfast have very a special place in Turkish culture. With an all-day, authentic and vibrant selection of breakfast dishes, Babaji's breakfast is great for those who don't love an early wake up. Their menu is well-crafted to feature some of the best dishes from Turkey, and massive breakfast spread. You can design your breakfast spread, which includes morning staples and Mediterranean favorites, served in true Turkish style. Breakfast starts with shareable plates of kaymak, a Turkish clotted cream with honey, börek - a baked pastry with cheese and eggs, pişi; made of traditional Turkish dough, pogača; a biscuit- texture bread infused with dill leaves and cheese, a plate of cheese with fig and walnuts; garden salads and seasonal fruits; a bunch of mixed olives bathing in extra virgin olive oil savored with an assortment of preserves including sour cherry jam, strawberry jam, and Nutella. The breakfast spread is paired with a lavish breadbasket that has a variety of baked goods including the famous simit.

Location: City Walk Timings: Daily from 11am to 12am

Couqley

Couqley French Bistro and Bar, has introduced a whole new breakfast menu. Every Friday and Saturday starting at noon, the restaurant offers Petit-dejeuner, which will include classic breakfast favourites such as fresh croissants, eggs Florentine, Norwegian or Benedict, and eggs the way you like it. Its cosy atmosphere is the best spot to be with friends or family members, where there is a designated area for children to play and a special Petit Couqley menu for your little ones.

Location JLT Cluster A Cost Approximately Dh120 for two Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 2pm

Brunch and Cake

This famous Barcelona spot has come to Dubai. Located in Jumeirah’s newly launched Wasl 51 development, the cafe is oh so beautifully designed. The interiors are perfect for people who love that shabby chic, woody style beach house with touches of millennial pink look. The high ceilings and glass windows flood the place with sunlight. The breakfast menu is both comforting as well as wholesome with every dish designed in a very visual way. The portions are very generous, so ideally share dishes if you can. Breakfast includes a variety of Acaii bowls, pancakes, waffles and eggs. On my last trip to Brunch and cake, I ordered the Eggs Carbonara, unbelievable and so wonderfully filling. It gets quite popular during breakfast time, so make sure you head there early. The menu is vast and the drinks options are plenty.

Location Jumeirah 1, Wasl 51 Cost Approx. 120 per couple Timings Open daily from 8am to 12am

Kulture House

Kulture House is a home grown, multi-space venue housing an artisanal café, concept store and art pop. From the modern take on an Arabic majlis to the life-size Russian doll, Kulture House is inspired by countries including the UAE, Peru, Kenya, Egypt, Cuba, Morocco, Azerbaijan and Italy. Breakfast dishes include Jalapeno Eggs Benedict, Mezzeh Platter with Meloui Bread, Avocado on Toast and Acai Bowls. Desserts include the Persian Nights Rice Pudding infused with saffron and topped with pistachio brittle, Fried Oreos and

Location 106 Jumeirah Beach Road. Jumeirah Beach Road (opposite Beach Centre) Timings Daily from 9am to 6pm

Casette

Tucked away in a corner, and built within one of the oldest buildings in Al Quoz, using recyclable materials, the newly opened Cassette is a modern Parisian bistro with an old town, cobblestone feel. The menu offers a wide range of options from healthy as well as indulgent. dishes. Since my visit took place in the morning, I chose poached eggs with smoked salmon on a bed of sliced avocados. The menu also includes an omelette full of greens, French toast, artisanal coffees coffee (which would make for killer Instagram shots), a range of wellness teas, both hot and iced, and a variety of homemade juices and seasonal drinks. Make sure you try their homemade almond croissant.

Cassette is also home to an interactive corner full of classic and limited edition vinyl records that you can play on their in-house record player. Music is a big deal here, they even curate their own playlists, so the music fits just right with this comfortable hipster cool venue.

Location Al Qouz, Courtyard Timings Daily from 8am to 6pm

Angelina

Angelina has recently updated its menu specials. Head down for breakfast and try their famous Shakshuka, made with their special homemade tomato sauce topped with crumbles of feta cheese, with a touch of green herbs and served with crispy sliced bread. They also have a selection of French pastries and instagrammable coffees.

Location The Dubai Mall Timings Daily from 9am to 12am

The Scene

The British spot has had a complete revamp of their menu.The Scene is giving you a reason to get out of bed in the morning with a range of pancakes on their brekkie menu, selection of eggs benedict and even more dishes that beat being the early bird catching the worm.

Location Pier 7 Cost breakfast dishes start at Dh29 Timings Breakfast served daily 8am to 12pm

Boston Lane

One of Dubai’s hidden cafe gems, Boston Lane. Owned by Australian expats and inspired by Melbourne's laneway coffee culture, Boston Lane is tucked away in the Courtyard, Al Quoz and boasts classic-corner shop favourites like brioche “Breaky” rolls, cheese and garlic toasties and a range of wholesome bowls and with the launch of five new concepts within The Collective space, we can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday.

Location Al Qouz, The courtyard Cost Around Dh60 for two Timings Saturday from 8am to 7pm

Society Cafe and Lounge

Society Cafe is a very Instagram-friendly cafe located in Jumeirah 1 with a high quality selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner meals. Their breakfast is of course the more popular option. On the menu you will find includes bowls that are both sweet (Acaii) and savoury (egg bowls). Other popular breakfast items include the Turkish eggs, French toast and the buttermilk pancakes.

Location Jumeirah 1, near Spinneys Timings Daily from 8am to 10pm

Flow

Flow has an on-trend menu featuring quality ingredients to cater for healthy lifestyles. Whether you’re an early bird hoping to catch the worm after a midweek gym session, or you struggle to roll out of bed before 11am on a weekend, Flow’s breakfast menu is available all day.

The menu includes organic Eggs Benedict, Shakshuka, speciality coffee, smoothies and juices are available at any time of the day. Items on the menu include Vegetable Egg White Omelette, Secret Seeded French Toast, Egg Arlington.

Location Jumeirah Emirates Towers Cost Dh90 for two Timings Sunday – Thursday 7am – 8pm, Friday and Saturday 7am – 5pm

BB Social Dining

BB Social Dining has just launched a new a la carte breakfast menu, where delicious dishes start at Dh30 for a rainbow stack of four pancakes, and Dh35 for a four cheese and spinach pretzel. Head over there on your weekend mornings and try some of their dishes to start your day off beautifully.

Location DIFC Cost Starting from Dh35 Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 8am to 12noon

Huqqa

Huqqa and The Market have put together a huge breakfast menu made of authentic Turkish breakfast dishes. The breakfast is made up of all the traditional favourites and a few surprises including eggs, Turkish cheeses, olives, fruits, nuts as well as the famous Simit and Anatolian fatayer. A minimum of two people can enjoy the breakfast spread.

Location Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue Cost Dh110 per person Timings Daily from 9pm to 3am

Eggspectation

Perfect for breakfast, a midday snack, lunch or dinner, the all-day dining menu offers all kinds of dishes. Their new menu includes imaginative creations like the spicy buffalo fried chicken tacos drizzled with umami blue-cheese dressing as well as fillet mignon and lobster Bearnaise, Spanish style garlic shrimp, and a smoked salmon bagel sandwich just to name a few.

Location City Walk, The Beach JBR, Matajer Mall, Sharjah Cost Around Dh150 for two Timings Daily from 7am to 12am

Hillhouse Brasserie

A great setting for breakfast with views of the golf course greens and vistas of Dubai’s cityscape, Hillhouse Brasserie’s expansive terrace makes for a nice setting to enjoy an al fresco meal during the cooler winter months. The Boulangerie offerings include pastries, breads, omelettes, pancakes, waffles, egg dishes, fruit and a wide selection of breakfast items served on toast, such as veal bacon and eggs, veal sausage, or salmon and cream cheese, all served from 7am to 11:30am every day.

Location Dubai Golf Club Cost various Timings Opens daily from 7am to 12am

Clinton Street Baking Company

The American, all day dining restaurant and bakery, offers some of the best breakfast in town. Eggs, pancakes and of course fried chicken and waffles. They also have homemade pies for all occasions.

Locations City Walk Cost Dh120 for two people Timings Daily from 8am to 12am

Black Tap

Cult New York burger joint Black Tap, at the Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel, offers breakfast. Black Tap now offers eggs, pancakes, sandwiches and baked goods on top of its burger stacks and wild shakes. Served with Black Tap’s familiar style and a touch of swag, they also offer chorizo breakfast tacos made with scrambled eggs, special chicken chorizo, smokey chipotle mayo, avocado cream, pico de gallo, spring onion, and cilantro. The crispy chicken waffles will keep you going until dinnertime, with a sweet and savoury union of blueberry waffles and fried chicken breast, drenched in honey butter and smokey maple syrup. Eggs Benedict with slow roast beef might be your midday meal of choice, or maybe some butter milk pancakes stuffed with orange, cranberry and ricotta and sweet cream cheese spread? No Dubai breakfast menu would be complete without avocado on toast, and Black Tap’s take on the world’s most Instagrammed breakfast doesn’t disappoint. Rustic garlic bread is slathered with a rich guacamole, a hit of smoky chipotle, eggs your way, avocado cream, marinated cherry tomatoes, and a spring mix of salad.

Location Jumeirah Al Naseem Cost Around Dh100 for two Timings Weekends from 10am to 4pm

21 Grams

Located on Jumeirah Beach Road and super close to the beach, 21 Grams is a urban Balkan bistro with the warmth and comfort of a family home and the smell of freshly baked pastries. A vibrant bistro space with floor to ceiling windows, 21 Grams has a gorgeous space with balcony views overlooking Umm Suqeim Park. The extensive menu, carefully executed by a Balkan head chef, includes a fresh and authentic selection including a gypsy toast with kaymak (fresh cheese) and ajvar (red bell pepper relish), grilled cevapi (sausage) with onions and red pepper, meat and cheese burek (pastry) and traditional Balkan pies — as well as chocolate hazelnut baklava and other tempting sweets. In short, 21 Grams brings honest, wholesome soul food with authentic accents from the mountains, valleys and coasts of the Balkan region.

Location Jumeirah Beach Road, Park Regis Boutique Jumeirah Cost Dh100 for two people Timings Open daily from 7am-11.30pm.

Roux

The brainchild of sibling entrepreneurs Shames and Mariam Al Hashemi, Roux Café is a casual restaurant serving international cuisine, with a twist. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features a wide variety of dishes. Specialty items such as the popular Mom’s Flat bread for breakfast and the Buffalo Mac N’ Cheese for lunch or dinner are guaranteed to satisfy your taste buds, along with a variety of healthy salads, desserts, mocktails and coffee.

Location City Walk Cost Dh90 for two Timings 8am to 11.30am

Slab

The healthy indulgence spot serves hearty and healthy breakfast options that bring you flavours of an endless summer (aka life in Dubai). The menu is inspired by simple ingredients and seasonal produce, including a roasted pumpkin in a pumpkin, Parmesan Spanish omelette and freshly baked ciabatta for ricotta and tomato bruschetta. The eatery also offers a selection of organic speciality coffee, flavoured cocoa, and freshly pressed organic orange, pineapple, and pomegranate juices. Spend your mornings watching the sun over the UAE seas.

Location North Side, La Mer Cost Dh130 for two people Timings Breakfast is served daily from 10am to 12.30pm.

Chateau Blanc

Chateau Blanc, a patisserie specialising in custom-made cakes and desserts, has just introduced its all-day Terrace Menu, just in time for spring. The menu includes items such as eggs Benedict and avocado on toast. Or you could try one of their new innovative breakfast dishes, like the crispy kale scramble. For lunch, try the roasted garlic shrimp with healthy quinoa, broccolini and tomatillo sauce or a Coco-Cola chicken — cola marinated chicken served with sweet potato fries and house salad. Sugar fixes are also taken care of with the a bunch of options including the soft ricotta pancakes served with wild berries and sweet vanilla ice cream, drizzled with salted caramel sauce topped with caramelised popcorn.

Location Jumeirah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim, Dubai Cost Varies Timings Daily from 10am to 12am

Kosebasi

This popular South Antolian restaurant serves up amazing eggs menemen and delicious breads. The food is packed with flavours and it is the perfect place to gather the family. Breakfast at Kosebasi is bound to be a popular spot to enjoy during the days of the weekend.

Location The Walk JBR Cost Around D80 for two Timings 9am to 12am daily Phone 04 4393788

At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa

Why not have breakfast at the world’s highest restaurant, At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa? Choose from a selection of different menus including the Decadence Menu complete with continental dishes including an exotic fruit platter, French pastry selection, cold cuts and fine cheeses. The main course includes delicacies such as organic omelette, Scotch egg with ratatouille and braised lentils, as well as a savoury crepe with char siew chicken and seasonal mushrooms, waffles and brioche French toast. You could go for the a la carte option, if you don’t really feel like a full on brekkie.

Location Burj Khalifa Cost Decadence Menu is Dh342 per person (UAE residents can get 35 per cent discount with their Emirates ID) and a la carte dishes start from Dh69 (A la carte available with a minimum spend of Dh200 per person) Timings Daily, from 7am to 11am (last arrival time is 10am).

Arabian Tea House

Arabian Tea House Restaurant & Café is located in the Bastakiya area of old Dubai and at The Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road. It is a mix of the traditional and the modern. The Deira location is in an old wind tower house, right in the heart of Dubai. Stepping into that cafe takes you back to the past. Although there has been a rapid development around Batakiya, Arabian Tea House has remained untouched and is probably one of a few places where you can take a look at the rich cultural heritage of the Emirati people. Most importantly, if you love a picturesque venue, then you'll fall in love with the vintage outdoor area and little garden.

Location Al Fahidi St, Al Souk Al Kabeer, Bur Dubai and The Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road Timings Daily from 8am to 11pm

London Dairy Bistro

Start the day with Eggs Benedict and a freshly brewed coffee. The bistro is open daily serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and has an extensive range of pastries, cakes, specialty coffee, gourmet chocolates and ice-cream. Breakfast is served from 7am to noon daily and dishes include a range of Eggs Benedict, The Full English which consists of a choice of poached or fried eggs, veal bacon, baked beans, veal or bacon sausages, hash browns, mushrooms and toasted multi-cereal bread. Healthy options are also on offer including Avocado Toast, the Morning Booster (Acai, Chia Seed, Flax Seeds, Red Fruit Salad with Greek Yogurt and honey) and for those with a sweet tooth – French Toast and Belgian Waffles.

Location Aspin Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost various Timings Breakfast is served from 7am to 12pm daily

Mighty Quinn's

Combining classic breakfast favourites like eggs benedict and omelettes with their 18-22 hour natural oak-wood smoked meats, sauces and sides, the all-new breakfast menu includes a variety of traditional breakfast spreads, healthy and vegetarian options, along with a generous, indulgent plate of sweet servings. Order from a selection of dishes like the crushed avo toast, an NYC brisket benedict which includes the signature brisket and Romano crusted camembert and a spin on sweet and savoury indulgence with American pancakes topped with crispy bacon and maple syrup.

Location Jumeirah Beach Residence Cost various Timings Breakfast available from 9am to 12pm

Carine

Fancy a lazy, leisurely morning filled with breakfast favourites? The French Mediterranean eatery serves breakfast every Friday and Saturday. The breakfast menu is filled with a selection of homemade pastries and baked breads, eggs prepared to preference, seasonal juices and healthy smoothies. Savoury specialities include Oeufs brouillés aux truffes noires – scrambled egg with black truffle and the popular Tartine à l’avocat - avocado tartine. For those with a sweet tooth, a must try is the classic Pain perdu à la confiture fait maison et Chantilly – French toast with homemade jam and whipped cream.

Location Emirates Golf Club Cost Dh120 for two people approx Timings Friday and Saturday 8.30am until 1pm

Riva Ristorante

RIVA Ristorante launched a partnership with the Ripe Organic, as part of their new breakfast menu. The beachside favourite has created a new menu of organic and nutritious options. Health conscious diners can raise their freshly blended smoothies to celebrate all things nutritious. Highlights include the ‘Super Berry Granola’, the ‘Riva Benedict’, a homemade spin on the well-known dish as well as the ‘Skinny Omlette’, made using bio-spinach and feta cheese. Specially tailored ‘Spirulina boosters’ and green juices are also on the menu. It also has vegan-friendly options, like the ‘Power Quinoa Salad’, and the ‘ Riva Super Bowl. The best part of this brekki, is that if you add Dh100 to your bill, you can get an all-day beach club pass. Every Saturday, they also give you the option of taking part in their Mimosa Breakfast for Dh149, which includes a breakfast item and 2 hours of unlimited orange juice and bubbly.

Location Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Timings Daily from 7.30am to 11am (Extended to 1PM on weekends)

Bistro Des Arts

For just Dh99 per person the breakfast includes a selection of your morning favourite pastries, breakfast main dish, traditional crepe and a hot beverage of your choice. The quaint spot, overlooking Dubai Marina, is the perfect place for your weekend-unwind and if stress-levels are at a high then you can also ask for the upgraded package which includes three beverages for an additional Dh75.