The UAE food scene is not new to restaurant openings, but the year end has brought a series of exciting names that are worth a mention.
Copper Chimney
Popular Indian restaurant chain Copper Chimney, which first opened its doors in 1972, has seen many a celebrity walk through its doors over the decades. Well known for its flavourful kebabs and the artistry that unfolds in its tandoor clay ovens, Copper Chimney has recently found its way to the Millennium Plaza Hotel.
The restaurants signature grills include the reshmi malai chicken and the kalimirch chicken, both heavily influenced by the flavours found in old Delhi, along with the wafer-thin kadak rumali and the paneer tikka, which is marinated more than eight hours.
If the selection of grills aren’t enough, there are eight types or birianis to choose from — even one to keep the vegetarians happy.
Where: Millennium Plaza Hotel.
Kizmet
Opening to the public just last week, Kizmet serves what it calls a modern take on soul food, which is inspired by dishes its staff grew up with. Dishes on the menu include small plates called ‘My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry’, which is nothing but a serving of avocado fries with habanero mayo.The restaurant also has a social working space for those looking for a change of scene from their office.
Where: Downtown Dubai, next to Dubai Opera.
Han Shi Fu
Han Shi Fu is the youngest Asian fusion gastropub and restaurant on the block, taking diners on a culinary journey through Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai, New York and Los Angeles.
Showcasing traditional dishes executed with a modern twist, highlights on the a la carte menu include crystal ray crab dumplings, signature Taiwanese beef noodle soup, duck congee and Matcha green tea velvet cake. Film-inspired drinks also on offer.
Han Shi Fu has also launched ‘The Bund Girl’ every Tuesday evening from 8pm where ladies can get three complimentary drinks and 20 per cent off the bar menu; those dressed in traditional Qibao will receive an extra two complimentary drinks.
Where: Aloft City Centre Deira.
Sanderson's
Sanderson’s focuses on nutritious, sustainable and wholesome food using quality, seasonal ingredients cooked from scratch daily. Backed by a strong belief that the food we eat can have a powerful effect on health and state of mind, Sanderson’s has unique recipes and dishes to showcase each ingredient while also being healthy and flavourful. Expect colourful yet natural, wholesome dishes including a Pineapple Smoothie Bowl, classic Beef Burger with a twist and the Veggie Rice Paper Wrap with tamarind.
Where:The Walk, Al Seef Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi
Pastryology
If your travels take you down to the Marina Cubes, tucked away in Mina Rashid under the shadow of the QE2, then take time out to sample the sweet tidings of the new Emirati-owned cafe, Pastryology.
The cafe has curated a menu inspired by flavours from all over the world, including the UAE. Classic favourites appear on the menu, including the fluffy carrot cake, tiramisu pudding and espresso Rocky Road tarts. Homegrown desserts also feature — think sticky date and a s’more brownie and kunafa saffron cheesecake.
The concept is the brainchild of Emirati couple, Aisha Sharaf and Tariq Taher.
Where: Marina Cubes, Mina Rashid.
Hell’s Kitchen
Multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen made its debut in Dubai last month, marking the brand’s second global outpost and it’s first in the Middle East. Located at the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, the dining experience is inspired by the international hit television show where guests will find themselves in a studio set-up.
Breakfast at the restaurant serves up a combination of Emirati specialities, alongside Western classics, with one item guaranteed on the menu — Eggs in Purgatory, a famed Ramsay dish. Lunch and dinner to include signatures including pan seared scallops, lobster risotto, beef wellington.
Where: At the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai.
Stoke House Dining, Bar & Terrace
The recently opened Stoke House Dining, Bar & Terrace, located at the Damac Hills estate, overlooks a lush golf garden that makes for a convenient luncheon spot following the morning tee time.
The menu varies, but hits all the right buttons with signature steaks, classic burgers, fresh seafood delicacy and salads. The terrace area serves as the ideal alfresco dining spot as the weather cools down and features BBQ evenings and pasta nights with live cooking under a massive spinning Parmesan wheel.
The bar area will also host weekly quiz nights.
Where: Damac Hills Estate
The Duck Hook
The Duck Hook offers classic “pub grub meets modern European fare”. The idyllic hideaway allows for uninterrupted views of Dubai’s city offers a range of starters or snacks, including duck scotch egg, shrimp tempura; chicken tikka bites and more. Main courses include beef Wellington for two; braised and roasted Welsh lamb shank; battered fish and chips; duck confit or a steak pie. There’s also tasty chicken ruby curry and a vegan Portobello mushroom or beef, burger. The best part is, the Duck Hook offers free flowing filtered water.
Where: Dubai Hills Golf Club
Open 12noon-12am daily, 12 noon-1am at weekends
Buddha-Bar at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
If the weather lures you towards the Northern Emirates, then check out the new six-month pop-up of the Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah.
Opening on December 19, the pop-up lounge will accommodate 120 guests and offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, pool access, mixology bar and a sushi counter. The lounge will also host weekly live music and regular performances along with a series of concept nights.
Where: Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah.