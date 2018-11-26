4 restaurants with the most amazing terraces in Dubai
The weather is cooling down and life in Dubai is becoming easy and breezy again. Here are four gorgeous terraces to take advantage of while the cool weather is here in full swing. These spots have a view that’s good enough to distract you from your food.
1. The Galliard
Renowned in Istanbul for its indulgent, artfully prepared Turkish cuisine alongside inventive expressions of Italian, French and Spanish food, the Galliard offers an experiential yet authentic Mediterranean offering. The Turkish-Mediterranean boasts an up-close and stunning view of the Burj Khalifa. The recently opened hotspot and brings dancing waiters, flamboyant service, live entertainment and much more which will cater for foodies and party-goers alike.
Locations Address Downtown Cost Various Timings Sunday to Thursday from 4pm to 3am Friday Brunch from 11.30am to 3am
2. Huqqa and The Market
The amazing Turkish concept is one of Dubai’s most popular hang outs in the city thanks to its fresh menu and great views of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain. With Anatolian cuisine as their specialty, Huqqa offers moreish dishes such as manti, tiny pouches of Turkish pasta with a meat filling; sujuk, the famous spicy Turkish sausage; and a selection of kebabs. The Market section of the venue offers gourmet breakfasts, Turkish steaks as well as vegetarian and organic options. Take our advice and end your meal with their signature dessert, the Mykonos scallops. Sit outside to enjoy the best views of the Burj Khalifa.
Location The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue extension Cost Various Timings Daily from 10am to 1am
3. Aji at Club Vista Mare
Over the last 2 years, Peruvian food has recently become one of Dubai’s most popular food trends and Aji stands out as one of the top at serving up great tasting Nikkei-style food at a reasonable price. The waterside Japanese-Peruvian fusion manages to stay super fresh and as good as when its doors first opened two Novembers ago. In addition to great food, one of the things most loved about Aji, is its location at Club Vista Mare. Because of its proximity to the beach, the venue is breezy and has views of the palm, as well as the city skyline. Although Aji is one of eight restaurants located on the pier, it is the top pick in terms of food and a gorgeous terrace.
Location Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Various Timings Weekdays from 12pm to 12am, open until 3am on weekends
4. Shimmers
If you didn’t get a chance to visit the Mediterranean this summer, your next best things could be Shimmers, a Greek beachside restaurant that just reopened after the summer. The beach-chic restaurant brings Greek cuisine, and a laid-back vibe — a taste of Mykonos to Madinat Jumeirah. Shimmers is located on a beach-side terrace with a full on view of the Burj Al Arab. The best part about being on the sand, is that you can dip your toes in and take in the cool sea breeze while you enjoy food, beverages and ambience.=
Location Mina A Salam, Jumeirah Cost Various Timings Open every day from 12pm to 5pm and 6pm to 12.30am