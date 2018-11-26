Over the last 2 years, Peruvian food has recently become one of Dubai’s most popular food trends and Aji stands out as one of the top at serving up great tasting Nikkei-style food at a reasonable price. The waterside Japanese-Peruvian fusion manages to stay super fresh and as good as when its doors first opened two Novembers ago. In addition to great food, one of the things most loved about Aji, is its location at Club Vista Mare. Because of its proximity to the beach, the venue is breezy and has views of the palm, as well as the city skyline. Although Aji is one of eight restaurants located on the pier, it is the top pick in terms of food and a gorgeous terrace.