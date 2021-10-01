Dubai: Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has opened for visitors. Located between the Opportunity and Sustainability Districts of the venue, the pavilion operates under the thematic title ‘Beauty connects people’.
Visitors can also embark on a journey to the past, present and future by experiencing Italian cinema produced and directed by Gabriele Salvatores, a famous Oscar-winning director, which capture the daily lives of Italian people and the manufacturing capabilities of theirs, whether it’s making pasta or a motorcycle. The cinema changes every 30 minutes.
A green pool, which grows spirulina algae, converts carbon dioxide into oxygen, thereby indirectly helping the pavilion “breathe”. This algae is also edible.
The Italy Pavilion has also planned to conduct several discussions, which will focus on creativity, culture, diplomacy and education over the span of the mega-event’s 182 days.