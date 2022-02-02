Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met with Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala, at Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Welcoming the Kerala Chief Minister, Sheikh Mohammed praised the contributions of the Indian expatriate community to the UAE’s development and highlighted the growing investments the two countries are making in each other’s economies, especially in renewable energy, logistics services, air transport and food security.

Economic cooperation

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s keenness to expand economic and investment cooperation with India and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. India is the UAE’s second largest trading partner in the world while the UAE is India’s third largest trading partner and the largest in the Arab world.

Sheikh Mohammed further said that the UAE’s ability to provide a conducive environment for foreign investment, a supportive legislative framework that protects these investments and a productive base for international companies to establish their headquarters creates a wide range of opportunities for enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

Explore new partnerships

Noting that India’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai has enriched the event, His Highness said the organisation of ‘Kerala Week’ within the Indian Pavilion will showcase the state’s economic and investment potential. The country’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai gives an opportunity for the two countries to explore new partnerships that can help build on the strong historical ties between India and the UAE.

According to Dubai Media Office press release, the Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan expressed his pride in the strong relationship the people of the state have with the UAE. He conveyed his deep appreciation to the UAE government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian expatriate community. Expatriates from Kerala account for a large percentage of the Indian community in the UAE.

Vijayan noted that the two countries have significantly enhanced their ties in recent years as evidenced by the growing bilateral trade. He expressed the hope that the two sides will continue to advance their cooperation in various sectors and wished the UAE leadership and people continued progress and prosperity in the years to come.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and a number of ministers and officials from both sides.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also met with Chief Minister Vijayan at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and identify opportunities for future partnerships. Welcoming the Kerala Chief Minister who is visiting the UAE in conjunction with ‘Kerala Week’ held at the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE is proud of its historical relations with India, especially with the state of Kerala. He noted that the UAE and India have a shared desire to constantly seek new ways to strengthen their bilateral ties and work together to enhance sustainable development in both countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai