Dubai: With one month to go before the opening of Dubai Expo 2020, a stunning photo taken from space by KhalifaSat was shared by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on Wednesday.
The photo taken from around 613km above Earth prominently shows Al Wasl Plaza and the entire site of the global cultural event that will bring together 191 countries in the UAE for the world’s greatest show that will open on October 1.
MBRSC tweeted: “One month to go for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai. This photo, taken by #KhalifaSat from space, shows the site of the global cultural event that will bring together 191 countries in the UAE.”
Emirati-made satellite
KhalifaSat is the first entirely Emirati-made earth observation satellite that was launched into orbit from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Centre on October 30, 2018. It provides high-resolution images from a nominal altitude of 613km above Earth which are used for various objectives, including urban planning, monitoring of environmental changes and aiding rescuers in natural disasters.