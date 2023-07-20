There’s an unspoken ‘Ken code’ that actor Ryan Gosling is not ready to break. This is why the actor, who plays Ken in the movie ‘Barbie’, offered a special gift to K-pop idol Jimin - his 'Ken' guitar on July 20.
On July 24, Jimin posted a video thanking the actor for the gift.
A day ahead of the release of the movie, in a Twitter video, Gosling confessed to Jimin that he had accidentally copied one of his iconic outfits.
In the video posted on the official page @barbiethemovie on July 19, Gosling said: “Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first. You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession.”
Offered a special gift to make up for the fashion faux pas, he added: “I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so… it’ll be much better in your hands.
“Had to give Jimin this [guitar emoji] for his KEN-RGY!” said the caption of the video.
In the music video for ‘Permission to Dance, Jimin paired the shirt with black denim pants.
In ‘Barbie’, Gosling sports the cowboy shirt with black pants, a white cowboy hat, and a bright pink bandana around his neck.
Jimin, in the video posted on his Instagram page, said he loved the gift and looked forward to watching the movie.
The movie by Greta Gerwig is out in the UAE cinemas.