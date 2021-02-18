Tim Burton, known for his weird and wonderful filmmaking, will make his TV directorial debut with a Netflix show based on Wednesday Addams.
The character is part of the popular Addams family, a fictional household that was created by American cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 and over the years turned into popular films and shows.
Netflix tweeted the news — on Wednesday — saying that the coming-of-age live-action series titled ‘Wednesday’ will be a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy.”
In the movies and cartoons based on the Addams family, Wednesday is a smart and witty girl with a darkness to her. She was famously played by actress Christina Ricci in the 1991 movie ‘The Addams Family’ and its 1993 sequel ‘Addams Family Values’.
Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s director of original series, gave more details about the premise of the upcoming eight-episode series.
In the show, Wednesday “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.”
Burton is known for helming iconic movies such as ‘Edward Scissorhands’, ‘Beetlejuice’ and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’.