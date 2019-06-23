Set in Faridabad, the show chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla

Image Credit:

Actors Gopal Dutt and Mukul Chadda say they jumped at the chance to feature in the Hindi adaptation of British series ‘The Office’.

Streaming platform Hotstar will foray into the world of comedy with the launch of ‘The Office’ on June 28. Created for Applause Entertainment by BBC Studios India, the show has been directed by Rohan Sippy and Debbie Rao.

It is a 13-episode mockumentary where typical office characters find themselves in atypical situations.

“This show has been adapted in eight to nine countries. So when I got this offer and the scripting of the show was fantastic, there was no question or hesitation. I agreed to do the show immediately. My character Jagdeep Chadha is so fantastic to portray. So I was happy to get the show,” said Chadda.

Noted for his roles in films such as ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Filmistaan’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, Gopal said: “It is an official adaptation, so the main themes remain the same. We have only Indianised it. The characters are Indians. I have seen ‘The Office’, I have heard about it, so when I got the offer, I jumped at it.”

Set in Faridabad, the show chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations.