Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a career high of late. After impressing fans on the second season of ‘The Family Man’, followed by her dance number in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’, the South Indian star will soon feature in the Indian spin-off of the Amazon Prime Video thriller ‘Citadel’.
While the original is being produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. will spearhead in the Indian spin-off with Varun Dhawan and Ruth Prabhu.
The director duo, collectively known as Raj and DK, last worked with Ruth Prabhu on the second season of ‘The Family Man’, where she played a Sri Lankan freedom fighter turned terrorist.
As per a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the action-packed spy series will go on the floors in 2022. The series will be mounted on a large scale and the actors will be undergoing training and workshops to learn various forms of action next year before they start shooting.
The Indian chapter will not be a remake or an adaptation, but rather they plan on extending the story and adapting it to different markets.